DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / LIC rubbishes Washington Post report that claimed insurer's investment decisions influenced by external factors

LIC rubbishes Washington Post report that claimed insurer's investment decisions influenced by external factors

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:50 PM Oct 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251025081402
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Saturday termed false and baseless, and far from the truth, the allegations levelled in a report by the Washington Post, which had claimed that the investment decisions of the insurance company are influenced by external factors.

Advertisement

The Washington Post had claimed that Indian officials had drafted a proposal to channel approximately USD 3.9 billion (Rs 32,000 crore) from LIC into companies owned by the Adani Group.

Advertisement

"No such document or plan as alleged in the article has ever been prepared by LIC, which creates a roadmap for infusing funds by LIC into the Adani group of companies," LIC said in its rebuttal today.

Advertisement

LIC categorically asserted that its investment decisions are taken by LIC independently as per Board approved policies after detailed due diligence.

"Department of Financial Services or any other body does not have any role in such decisions," LIC continued.

Advertisement

LIC added it has ensured highest standards of due diligence in the best interest of all its stakeholders.

"LIC has ensured highest standards of due diligence and all its investment decisions have been undertake in compliance with extant police, provision in the Acts and regulatory guidelines, in the best interest of all its stakeholders," the statement said.

LIC said that the reportage of the Washington Post was made to tarnish the insurance majors reputation.

"These purported statements in the article appear to have been made with the intentions to prejudice the well settled decision-making process of LIC and also to tarnish the reputation and image of LIC and the strong financial sector foundations in India," the LIC rebuttal concluded.

Life insurance corporation, popularly known as LIC is the Indian state-owned insurance group and investment company. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts