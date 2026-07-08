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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: Liebherr Appliances India brought together its key distributor partners from across the country at its Annual Partner Meet, reaffirming its long-term confidence in India's rapidly evolving premium refrigeration market. The annual gathering served as a strategic platform to exchange market insights, strengthen partnerships, and unveil the company's innovation roadmap as it continues to shape the future of premium refrigeration in India.

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The event brought together key distributor partners from across India in the presence of Mr. Steffen Nagel, Managing Director - Sales & Marketing, Appliance Division, Mr. Roman Schaefer, Head of Business Area India, Appliance Division, and Mr. Kapil Agarwal, Managing Director - Sales, Liebherr Appliances India.

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Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Steffen Nagel, Managing Director - Sales & Marketing, Appliance Division, Liebherr, said, "India continues to be one of the most exciting growth markets for premium refrigeration. As consumer expectations evolve beyond functionality towards design, freshness and efficient technology, we remain committed to delivering innovations that enhance everyday living. Our distributor partners play a pivotal role in bringing these innovations closer to consumers, and we value their continued trust and collaboration as we strengthen Liebherr's presence in India."

Mr. Kapil Agarwal, Managing Director - Sales, Liebherr Appliances India, added, "India's refrigeration market is entering an exciting phase of transformation, driven by changing lifestyles, premium housing and increasing consumer aspirations. Our focus remains on introducing meaningful innovations that address evolving household needs while creating long-term value for our channel partners. The Annual Distributor Meet enables us to align on this shared vision and collectively drive the next phase of growth."

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Despite a challenging start to 2026 for the appliance industry, Liebherr Appliances India has remained focused on strengthening its portfolio through meaningful innovations rooted in German engineering, purposeful innovations and an in-depth understanding of Indian consumer lifestyles.

Leading this innovation journey is the FreshBreeze range, a breakthrough technology that redefines freshness in refrigeration. Going beyond conventional cooling, FreshBreeze releases a fine, cool mist into the vegetable compartment to maintain optimal humidity, helping leafy vegetables and fruits retain their natural moisture, texture and freshness for significantly longer. Now available across 316L, 380L, 400L and 420L capacities.

Complementing FreshBreeze is a suite of consumer-centric innovations designed specifically for Indian households. In the past, innovations like Handsfree Opening feature in Direct Cool refrigerators, allowing users to open the refrigerator effortlessly using a foot pedal when their hands are occupied; Hot to Cool technology in double-door models, enabling freshly boiled milk to be safely stored inside the refrigerator while delivering up to three times faster cooling; and ergonomically engineered lever handles that make opening even heavily loaded refrigerator doors remarkably effortless. Together, these innovations reflect Liebherr's commitment to making everyday living more at ease and efficient through thoughtful engineering.

The company has also launched 380L and 400L refrigerators. Volumes to cater to a wider market's needs, four newly curated premium finishes to complement contemporary kitchen interiors.

The innovation roadmap received an encouraging response from the distributor community, reinforcing confidence in Liebherr Appliances India's long-term strategy and continued focus on delivering differentiated premium refrigeration solutions tailored to the evolving needs of Indian consumers.

While sharing an experience of this meet, distributor partner said, "The Annual Distributor Meet offered valuable insights into Liebherr Appliances India's long-term vision for the Indian market. FreshBreeze is a truly differentiated innovation; it solves the problems of most households that store leafy vegetables, while the introduction of the new 380L and 400L refrigerator volumes enables us to serve a much wider customer base. These innovations strengthen our confidence in the brand and create exciting opportunities for growth in our region."

As India's premium home appliance market continues to evolve, Liebherr Appliances India remains focused on driving category growth through innovation, design excellence and strong channel partnerships. Backed by an expanding portfolio of differentiated refrigeration solutions and a trusted nationwide distribution network, the company continues to strengthen its position as a leading premium refrigeration brand, delivering products that combine German engineering with innovations tailored to the aspirations of modern Indian households.

About Liebherr Appliances - Liebherr Appliances - Innovative Refrigeration, Everywhere.

Liebherr Appliances is a globally renowned premium refrigeration brand, celebrated for its German engineering, innovative design, and commitment to sustainability. With a comprehensive product portfolio, a strong global presence, and a dedicated approach to elevating standards, Liebherr continues to shape the future of home refrigeration and beyond.

Liebherr Appliances India is part of the global Liebherr Group -- a diversified industrial conglomerate with a multi-billion-dollar valuation and operations across 13 product segments in over 100 countries. As a global leader in refrigeration and engineering excellence, Liebherr operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities worldwide, including its dedicated Indian plant in Ch. Sambhaji Nagar.

In India, Liebherr Appliances has steadily built a strong position in the premium refrigeration category, particularly in the Direct Cool (DC) and Top Mount (TM) segments. With an expanding portfolio, Liebherr has aligned its offerings with the evolving needs of Indian households, combining European precision with features specifically designed for Indian usage patterns.

Building on this momentum, Liebherr Appliances India has significantly expanded its product portfolio, with over 100+ SKUs across Top Mount and Direct Cool ranges available in 18 finishes. The brand continues to introduce innovations such as lever-handle effortless door opening, Hot to Cool feature which allows consumers to directly store freshly boiled milk inside the refrigerator, and hands-free opening in Direct Cool refrigerators--enhancing everyday convenience and usability.

Reinforcing its global design leadership in India, Liebherr is also driving the adoption of fully integrated European refrigeration solutions. Designed for consumers seeking seamless aesthetics, intelligent functionality, and superior performance, these offerings reflect the brand's commitment to bringing global innovation to evolving Indian kitchen spaces.

With innovations like the FreshBreeze range, Liebherr continues to combine advanced technology with practical everyday benefits--actively enhancing food preservation while catering to modern Indian lifestyles.

For further details, visit: Liebherr appliances: Innovation and quality

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