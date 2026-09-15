Life insurance in India: Strategic protection, savings and retirement planning

Life insurance plays an important role in a comprehensive financial plan, particularly where the owner's income supports financial dependants. It can help to protect dependants against the financial loss associated with their breadwinner's premature death, and certain products combine insurance with savings, market-linked investments or retirement income.

The choice of a policy depends on financial responsibilities, policy duration, affordability, risk appetite and long-term objectives. Consequently, life insurance should be chosen according to individual financial requirements and not solely based on its investment potential.

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Benefits of life insurance in financial planning 1. Financial protection for dependants The primary purpose of life insurance is to protect dependants from the financial loss associated with the policyholder's premature death. The death benefit paid to the nominee can support the household's expenses, children's education costs, outstanding liabilities, and other long-term financial obligations.

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Therefore, the sum assured should be reflective of the family's financial needs, existing assets, liabilities, and future goals.

2. Maturity and survival benefits Certain savings-oriented life insurance products provide benefits when the policyholder survives the policy term, depending on the product structure. The maturity benefit may be guaranteed or include bonuses or other additions.

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The proceeds can support planned financial objectives, including education expenses, home purchases, or retirement requirements. However, policyholders should examine the benefit illustration and applicable conditions before purchasing a policy.

3. Market-linked investment opportunities A Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) combines life insurance protection with investment in market-linked funds, and depending on the product, policyholders can choose between equity, debt, bt or other permitted fund categories.

Since the policyholder generally bears investment risk in a ULIP, returns are not guaranteed. Individual ULIPs have a minimum five-year policy term under the applicable IRDAI framework, while specific product conditions govern withdrawals, switching, and charges.

ULIPs may therefore be suitable for those seeking long-term market participation while maintaining life insurance coverage.

4. Tax considerations Life insurance can offer tax benefits when the conditions are met. From 1 April 2026, the Income-tax Act, 2025 governs tax years beginning on or after that date. The new Act retains an aggregate deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh for specified savings and investments, including eligible life insurance premiums, under Section 123, subject to the prescribed conditions, which is not available under the new concessional tax regime.

The tax treatment of life insurance proceeds also depends on the nature of the policy, premium levels, and statutory conditions. Consequently, policyholders should verify the applicable tax rules for their specific policy, rather than assuming that every insurance payout is automatically tax-free.

5. Additional protection through riders Life insurance policies may offer optional riders that provide protection beyond the base policy. Depending on the insurer and product, these may include: • Accidental death benefit • Total and permanent disability benefit • Critical illness benefit • Waiver of premium benefit Additional riders typically require an additional premium and have their own eligibility requirements, exclusions, and benefit conditions. Their choice should depend on the individual's protection requirements.

6. Financial confidence Adequate life insurance can reduce the financial uncertainty associated with an unexpected death. Knowing that a nominee will receive the applicable policy benefit can help families manage future financial commitments, without relying entirely on their existing savings or investments.

Major types of life insurance plans in India Understanding the different life insurance plans available in India can help individuals select coverage that aligns with their financial responsibilities, protection requirements, and long-term objectives.

Term insurance Term insurance offers life cover for a limited period, primarily focusing on financial protection. Upon the policyholder's death before the policy term, the nominee receives the applicable death benefit, subject to the policy terms.

Some insurers also offer return-of-premium variants, where eligible premiums may be returned if the policyholder survives the term. Such products should be compared based on premiums, benefits and overall protection, rather than only the refund feature.

Unit-linked insurance plans ULIPs provide life insurance and market-linked investment, with the investment component directed to the funds selected by the policyholder, after applicable charges and allocations.

Since ULIPs are designed for long-term financial goals, it is important to understand fund choices, charges, risk, and liquidity restrictions before investing.

Endowment plans Endowment plans provide insurance protection with a savings component, and depending on whether the policy is participating or non-participating, benefits may include guaranteed amounts and, where applicable, bonuses.

These plans may appeal to those who prefer structured savings and defined policy benefits, over directly engaging with market-linked investments.

Child insurance plans Child insurance products are generally structured around a parent's life cover and future financial goals. Some products incorporate premium-waiver features, so that the policy's intended benefits can continue, should the insured parent die or suffer a covered disability, subject to policy terms.

They can help parents set up a disciplined framework for meeting future education or other milestone-related expenses.

Whole life insurance Whole life products provide coverage for long periods, subject to the specific policy terms and maximum maturity age, and depending on the product, they may include savings or investment elements, and can be considered for long-term protection or estate and legacy planning.

The actual duration, benefits, and surrender provisions vary between products.

Money-back plans Money-back policies provide specified survival benefits at predetermined intervals, during the policy term, along with a death benefit and potentially a maturity benefit, according to the policy structure.

They may be suitable for those who prefer periodic liquidity over receiving the majority of benefits at maturity.

Pension and annuity products Retirement-oriented insurance products can help individuals to build or secure retirement income, with annuities usually structured as immediate or deferred, depending on when the income payments begin.

These products can complement retirement savings, such as the National Pension System, Employees' Provident Fund and other investments. The applicable annuity rates, options, payout frequency and conditions should be assessed before purchase.

Group life insurance Group life insurance provides life coverage to members of a defined group, such as employees of an organisation, and employers commonly provide such coverage as an employee benefit.

However, group cover may be linked to continued membership of the group, and may offer less individual control than a personal policy. Consequently, employees should consider employer-provided insurance as supplementary protection, rather than automatically replacing an individual life insurance policy.

Conclusion Life insurance is an important component of financial planning in India, by protecting dependants, supporting long-term goals, and, through selected products, enabling savings, investment or retirement planning. The right choice depends on the individual's financial responsibilities, risk appetite and objectives, and affordability.

Before purchasing a policy, compare the sum assured, premium, policy term, exclusions, surrender provisions, charges, guaranteed and non-guaranteed benefits, rider conditions, and applicable tax treatment.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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