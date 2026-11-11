Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Life insurers' new-business premium surges 26.2% to Rs 42,914 crore in October, policy issuances decline

Life insurers' new-business premium surges 26.2% to Rs 42,914 crore in October, policy issuances decline

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:42 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Life insurers’ new-business premium rose 26.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 42,914.34 crore in October 2026, led by strong growth at Life Insurance Corporation of India and ICICI Prudential Life, even as the number of policies and schemes issued declined, provisional data from the Life Insurance Council showed.

LIC’s new-business premium increased 31.3 per cent to Rs 25,315.52 crore from Rs 19,274.01 crore, while ICICI Prudential Life recorded 37.5 per cent growth to Rs 2,437.44 crore from Rs 1,773.16 crore.

The industry had collected Rs 34,006.95 crore in new-business premium in October 2025, according to the Council’s Summary of New Business Performance of Life Insurers.

The number of policies and schemes issued, however, fell 3.7 per cent to 18.82 lakh from 19.54 lakh a year earlier, indicating that premium collections grew faster than policy volumes.

Advertisement

The increase was driven mainly by group business. Group premiums rose 37.3 per cent to Rs 29,067.77 crore and accounted for nearly 68 per cent of the industry’s total new-business premium during October.

Within this category, group single premiums increased 33 per cent to Rs 25,926.86 crore from Rs 19,498.66 crore.

Individual new-business premiums recorded a comparatively moderate growth of 7.9 per cent to Rs 13,846.57 crore from Rs 12,832.51 crore.

Advertisement

LIC accounted for around 59 per cent of the industry’s October premium. However, its policy and scheme count fell 7.8 per cent to 11.61 lakh.

Private life insurers collectively recorded a 19.5 per cent increase in new-business premium to Rs 17,598.82 crore. Their policy and scheme count rose 3.9 per cent to 7.21 lakh.

Among other major private insurers, SBI Life collected Rs 3,556 crore in new-business premium, up 11.6 per cent, while HDFC Life’s premium increased 17.8 per cent to Rs 3,333.60 crore.

Advertisement

During April-October 2026, the industry’s new-business premium rose 21.39 per cent to Rs 2.89 lakh crore. The cumulative number of policies and schemes increased by only 1.15 per cent to 1.36 crore, the provisional data showed. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts