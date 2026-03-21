Life-Saving Surgery at Index Hospital Gives New Hope to Patient

Complex Surgery Successfully Removes 6.3 Kg Tumor Indore, India: In a remarkable medical achievement, doctors at Index Super Speciality Hospital successfully performed a complex surgery to remove a massive 6.3 kg ovarian tumor from a 36-year-old woman, giving her a new lease on life. The three-hour-long procedure was carried out with exceptional precision by a highly skilled team of surgeons. The tumor, nearly the size of a newborn baby, had been pressing against the patient’s internal organs, especially the intestines, causing severe discomfort and complications. The surgery was led by senior gynecologist Dr. Deepika Verma, with Dr. Namrata Shrivastava and Dr. Nazia Noor as key surgeons. The anesthesia team, including Dr. Deepak Pandit and Dr. Geet, ensured the patient’s stability throughout the procedure.

Advertisement

Patient Condition and Medical Findings According to doctors, the patient, a resident of Bagli, had been suffering from abnormal menstrual cycles for nearly six months. Her condition worsened over time, with persistent abdominal swelling for two months and increasing pain in the last month. Detailed investigations revealed a 27-centimeter ovarian tumor along with two uterine fibroids measuring 6 cm and 3.1 cm, making the case highly complex. Considering the severity, doctors opted for immediate surgery. During the procedure, the tumor was successfully removed without rupture, and the uterus was safely managed. The removed tumor has been sent for histopathological examination to determine its nature. The patient is currently stable and recovering well under medical supervision.

Advertisement

Leadership Appreciation and Awareness on Ovarian Tumors Chairman of Mayank Welfare Foundation, Suresh Singh Bhadoria, and Vice Chairman Mayankraj Singh Bhadoria appreciated the medical team for their dedication and commitment to delivering advanced healthcare services. Dean Dr. Sanjeev Narang, Medical Director Dr. Pawan Bambhani, and Medical Superintendent Dr. Swati Prashant also congratulated the entire team for this successful and life-saving surgery. Medical experts explain that ovarian tumors are abnormal growths in the ovaries that may be benign or malignant. While benign tumors are non-cancerous, they can still cause serious complications if they grow large, whereas malignant tumors can be life-threatening. Common symptoms include abdominal bloating, pelvic pain, frequent urination, and a noticeable lump in the abdomen. Doctors advise that warning signs such as prolonged swelling, persistent pain, sudden menstrual changes, and lack of relief from medication should never be ignored, as early diagnosis is crucial for effective treatment.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)