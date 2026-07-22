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New Delhi [India], July 22: Life in Delhi NCR moves fast. Long work hours, constant stress, poor air quality, and days spent sitting at a desk are becoming a real problem for people trying to have a baby, say fertility doctors who are watching this trend closely across the city.

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Fertility clinics in the capital, including well known names like Birla Fertility & IVF, say they are seeing more and more patients under 35 come in with questions about conceiving. This wasn't as common even ten years ago. Doctors say a mix of pollution, work pressure, and everyday habits unique to city life are behind this shift.

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Polluted Air, A Hidden Problem for Fertility

Delhi NCR often has some of the worst air in the country, especially in winter. Cars, construction dust, and crop burning nearby all add to the smoke and smog. Doctors say breathing this polluted air for a long time can lower sperm count and quality in men, and can also lower egg reserve and raise the risk of miscarriage in women. Everyday chemicals in plastic and polluted air can also mess with the body's hormones. This isn't just a Delhi problem either. Doctors running a Fertility Clinic in Noida say they're seeing the same patterns in their patients, showing that this issue touches the whole NCR region, not just one part of it.

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Work Stress Is Taking a Toll

The busy work culture in NCR, with long commutes, packed schedules, and constant pressure to perform, is pushing up stress hormones in a lot of working people. When stress stays high for too long, it can throw off the signals between the brain and the ovaries, making it harder to ovulate. In men, the same stress can lower testosterone and affect sperm production. Doctors treating patients for IVF Treatment in Gurgaon say many of them point to work pressure and daily travel as a big part of the problem.

Sitting Too Much, Eating Badly, Sleeping Less

Desk jobs, junk food, and staying up late scrolling on phones are adding to the problem. Here's what doctors are seeing:

* Weight gain and PCOS, both linked to sitting too much and poor food choices, are becoming common reasons women aren't ovulating regularly.

* Poor sleep, caused by too much screen time, throws off a sleep hormone called melatonin, which also affects egg quality.

* Not moving enough during the day is linked to lower sperm quality in men.

Men's Fertility Deserves More Attention

People often think of infertility as a woman's problem, but doctors say men are just as often the reason a couple isn't conceiving, close to half of all cases in the region. Even so, many men put off getting checked because of embarrassment or shame, often waiting years longer than their partner before agreeing to a test. Doctors say this delay means problems like low sperm count or hormone issues go unnoticed for far too long, which can make things harder to treat later. More clinics are now encouraging men to get a simple semen test early on, the same way they'd get any other regular health check, instead of waiting until there's a bigger issue.

An Expert's View From the Clinic

The following perspective is shared by Dr. Prachi Banera, Fertility Specialist, Birla Fertility & IVF, who has treated patients across Delhi NCR, including at a clinic known as one of the Best IVF Center in Gurgaon for couples in the region.

"Over the years, I've noticed a real change in who walks through my door. Ten years ago, most people coming in for lifestyle advice were in their late thirties or forties. Now I regularly see people in their late twenties, working long hours, stuck in traffic every day, with barely any time left for themselves.

What I notice most is that it's rarely just one thing. A patient's hormone levels might look completely normal on a report, but she's still struggling to conceive because she's running on four hours of sleep and constant deadline pressure. I see the same thing in men too. Bad eating habits, sitting all day, and unmanaged stress quietly affect their sperm health long before a couple even starts trying for a baby.

I tell my patients all the time that fertility is never really about just one factor. It's about how work, sleep, air quality, and mental health all add up over time. The good part of my job is that most of this can be turned around. When someone commits to small changes, sleeping better, moving more, staying indoors on bad air days, I really do see it show up in their reports.

My honest advice to anyone in Delhi NCR thinking about starting a family is this: don't wait until there's a problem to start paying attention. A simple check-up in your late twenties or early thirties can tell you a lot, and gives you time to fix things while it's still easy to."

What You Can Do

Doctors are urging people in Delhi NCR, especially those in their late twenties and thirties, to think about their fertility health early instead of waiting for problems to show up. Many people start this process by simply looking up a reliable IVF Center in Delhi close to home and booking a first appointment. Some simple steps doctors recommend:

1. Get basic hormone and fertility check-ups done, especially if you're planning to have a baby after 30

2. Make small lifestyle changes: move more, eat better, and manage stress

3. Try to limit your exposure to pollution, use air purifiers indoors and avoid stepping out on very bad air days

4. Talk openly about male fertility testing, without shame or stigma

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