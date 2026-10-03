Lifevision Healthcare Offers Third-Party Pharma Manufacturing for Tablets, Capsules, and Syrups

Lifevision Healthcare, an established manufacturing company for pharmaceutical drugs located in Chandigarh, is now increasing its third party pharma manufacturing services to cater to those who want to have reliable manufacturing options for pharmaceutical drugs like tablets, capsules, syrups, and others. Founded in 2010, the company provides manufacturing assistance to pharma companies that want to manufacture and sell their products without setting up manufacturing facilities.

With the increasing trend for flexible manufacturing services, third-party manufacturing of pharmaceuticals in India gives companies the option to choose from manufacturing partners who have expertise in the field. Lifevision Healthcare has a wide range of products, including tablets, capsules, syrups, softgels, nutraceuticals, pediatric formulations, antibiotics, PPI and gastro formulations, cardiac and diabetic formulations, gynae formulations, and more.

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Comprehensive Third-Party Pharma Manufacturing Solutions

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Lifevision Healthcare provides a wide range of third party manufacturing in India for the production of pharmaceutical products that are designed to facilitate the business needs of pharmaceutical companies, distributors, marketers, and companies wanting to enhance their existing product line. The manufacturing services offered by Lifevision Healthcare cover many different dosage forms, which include tablets, capsules, syrups, softgels, powders, ointments, and other pharmaceutical formulations.

When working in partnership with an experienced pharmaceutical manufacturing company, a business can take advantage of production facilities as well as manufacturing know-how, without having to invest in setting up its own manufacturing unit. The product range of Lifevision Healthcare includes various therapeutic categories, such as antibiotics, cardiac and diabetes medicines, gynae products, PPI and gastro formulations, pediatric products, dental products, and nutraceuticals.

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This ensures that the company provides its clients with all the necessary support during the process of manufacturing, including the choice of products and formulation needs, through production, packaging, and supply. This makes third-party medicine manufacturing feasible for companies wanting to set up or develop their pharmaceutical brand in India.

Quality-Based Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Quality and consistency are some of the factors to consider when choosing a pharmaceutical manufacturing company in India. According to Lifevision Healthcare, their manufacturing operations are enhanced by modern infrastructure, advanced machines, quality control, research & development, packaging, and professionals.

The manufacturing unit of the company is based in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, while its corporate office is situated in Chandigarh. Their manufacturing operations conform to ISO, WHO, and GMP standards and certifications.

Lifevision Healthcare, with its product line and manufacturing infrastructure, serves businesses that seek pharma contract manufacturing and third-party medicine manufacturing.

Providing Support to Pharma Businesses in Different Categories

Expanding pharmaceutical markets have given rise to opportunities for companies to create brands that include medicines in various therapeutic classes. Third-party manufacturing gives pharmaceutical marketers and distributors a chance to collaborate with a skilled manufacturer, while focusing on aspects such as marketing, sales, and distribution.

The wide-ranging product portfolio of Lifevision Healthcare makes it possible for businesses to explore various therapeutic classes through one manufacturing partner. Some of the various classes of medicines include pharma tablets, capsules, syrups, softgels, nutraceuticals, pediatric medicines, antibiotics, gynae products, cardiological and diabetes medicines, and PPI and gastro products.

Lifevision Healthcare aims to provide dependable manufacturing services without compromising on product quality, production, packaging, and customer demands.

About Lifevision Healthcare

Lifevision Healthcare, established in 2010, is a pharmaceutical manufacturer and supplier that provides third-party manufacturing services. The portfolio of the pharmaceutical company includes a wide range of formulations belonging to several therapeutic classes in different dosage forms. The corporate headquarters of the company is situated in Chandigarh, and its manufacturing unit is in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

FAQs

What is third-party pharma manufacturing?

Third-party manufacturing service is a business arrangement under which a pharmaceutical company engages another pharmaceutical manufacturer for the manufacturing of its drugs. It helps firms to produce and market their products without having their own manufacturing facility.

What types of products can be manufactured by Lifevision Healthcare?

The range of manufacturing services provided by Lifevision Healthcare includes a variety of different dosage forms such as tablets, capsules, syrups, softgels, powders, ointments, and many more.

Why choose third-party pharma manufacturing in India?

It makes it possible for the pharmaceutical industry to benefit from a pre-existing manufacturing system without building a manufacturing plant on their own. It may also help in concentrating on brand-building and other related aspects.

What are the advantages of working with a third-party manufacturer?

The advantages of working with a third-party pharma manufacturer include access to established manufacturing facilities, expertise, quality control procedures, and a broad product range.

Does Lifevision Healthcare offer pharmaceutical manufacturing services in various therapeutic areas?

Yes. Lifevision Healthcare provides its pharmaceutical manufacturing services in various therapeutic areas such as antibiotics, cardiac and diabetic products, gynaecological products, pediatric products, PPI and gastro formulations, nutraceuticals, dental products, and other pharmaceutical areas.

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