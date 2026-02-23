'Lift for Life – From Kettlebell to Confidence,' M3M Foundation Distributes Sports Kits to Young Athletes at SSST College, Shirdi

Shirdi, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) A proud and inspiring moment was witnessed at SSST College, Shirdi, as the M3M Foundation organized a Sports Kit Distribution Ceremony in support of the upcoming IUKL Kettlebell Sport Youth World Championship, under the aegis of the Kettlebell Sport India Association (KSIA). The event was part of “Lift for Life – From Kettlebell to Confidence,” a joint initiative of M3M Foundation, KSIA, and Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) to support and promote kettlebell sport in India, especially among youth from diverse and underrepresented communities.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee of M3M Foundation, distributes sports kits to children in Gurugram ahead of the IUKL Championship The Lift for Life initiative focuses on expanding access to kettlebell sport because of its fitness-intensive training approach, which builds both physical strength and mental resilience. Through structured coaching, equipment support, and competitive exposure, the programme aims to nurture discipline, confidence, and international-level performance among young athletes. As part of its broader outreach, the initiative is also supporting children of migrant labourers in Delhi NCR, providing them with access to structured fitness training and sporting opportunities.

The ceremony was attended by senior representatives from Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST), including CEO Mr. Goraksha Gadilkar, Administrative Officer Mr. Atul Wagh, Principal Dr. Santosh Audate, Sports Director Dr. Vikram Satpute, and sports teachers Mr. Babar, Mr. Shelke, and Mr. Chande. Representing M3M Foundation was Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan, Managing Trustee and President, while KSIA was represented by Joint Secretary Ms. Anshu Taravath and international athlete Ms. Vandita Verma.

Under the leadership of Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee of M3M Foundation and an international athlete herself, the initiative reflects a strong vision to accelerate the growth of kettlebell sport in India, build one of the country’s largest youth teams, and enhance India’s presence on the global sporting stage.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, led the distribution of sports kits in Gurugram also, encouraging young athletes and reinforcing the Foundation’s commitment to nurturing grassroots sporting talent through direct engagement and motivation.

M3M Foundation, SSST, and KSIA have jointly selected talented U-16 and U-18 athletes who will represent Team India at the upcoming Youth World Championship. The selections were based on consistent training, dedication, and performance during the monthly KSIA training camps conducted at SSST College, Shirdi.

Congratulating the selected athletes, SSST CEO Mr. Goraksha Gadilkar expressed his appreciation to M3M Foundation and Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan for facilitating competitive gear and support, enabling the young players to compete at the highest international standards. Addressing the athletes, Dr. Aishwarya Mahajan encouraged them to train with sincerity, discipline, and determination, and shared her vision of SSST College emerging as a future hub of kettlebell sport, hosting one of the largest youth teams under KSIA.

As part of the ceremony, Ms. Anshu Taravath and Ms. Vandita Verma demonstrated the sport lifts with precision and confidence, inspiring a strong contingent of more than 50 young athletes. This marked the first batch of a rapidly growing youth movement in kettlebell sport at the institution.

KSIA continues its nationwide efforts to promote kettlebell sport across all age groups. In a landmark development, India is set to host the IUKL World Championship in New Delhi in October 2026, expected to be one of the country’s most prestigious strength sport events.

This initiative is not just about distributing sports kits; it represents a larger commitment to building champions, nurturing discipline, and creating pathways for young athletes to excel. Through “Lift for Life – From Kettlebell to Confidence,” M3M Foundation, KSIA, and SSST are working together to strengthen the ecosystem of kettlebell sport in India and empower the next generation of athletes to compete with confidence on the global stage.

About M3M Foundation M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the M3M Group, working across education, health, livelihoods, sports, and environment. With a reach across 22 states and over 1,300 villages, the Foundation has positively impacted more than 5 million lives, driven by a vision of inclusive, sustainable, and transformative nation-building.

