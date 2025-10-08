DT
Home / Business / Light Up your Journey this Diwali with EaseMyTrip's Travel Utsav Sale

Light Up your Journey this Diwali with EaseMyTrip's Travel Utsav Sale

ANI
Updated At : 06:05 PM Oct 08, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading online travel-tech platforms has launched its much-awaited Diwali sale i.e. the 'Travel Utsav Sale' from October 7th to October 14th, 2025.

This limited-time festive sale is offering a diverse lineup of discounts on the wide range of travel services of the platform where travellers can grab attractive offers on flights, hotels, buses, cab bookings, and holiday packages.

The exclusive Travel Utsav Sale will present customers with absolutely unmissable deals on:

Flights - Up to INR 7500 OFF*

Hotels - Up to INR 10000 OFF*

Buses - Up to INR 500 OFF*

Cabs - Up to INR 500 OFF*

Holiday Packages Starting from INR 9,999/-*

To access these offers, customers can use the promo code 'EMTUTSAV' while availing the services through EaseMyTrip's mobile app or website.

Customers can enjoy special festive discounts and enhance their travel experience if they make a booking using the credit cards of BOBCARD, RBL Bank, Yes Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, IDBI Bank, and Axis Bank Credit Card EMI. As part of the EaseMyTrip Travel Utsav Sale, customers can also avail exciting partner offers across top brands like EazyDiner, Lifelong, Marks & Spencer(M&S), IGP, The Man Company, Spykar, and Nasher Miles.

For this Diwali Sale, EaseMyTrip has collaborated with reputed airline partners like Air Astana, Air Canada, Air France, Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Delta Air Lines, Egypt Air, Ethiopian, Gulf Air, IndiGo, ITA Airways, Korean Air, KLM, Lufthansa, Malaysia Airlines, Myanmar Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Jordan, Saudi Airlines, Singapore Airlines, SpiceJet, SriLankan Airlines, SWISS, UA Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic.

The exclusive, prestigious hotels offering discounted rates and teaming up with EaseMyTrip are Sterling, Starlit, WelcomHeritage, Pride, Club Mahindra, Byke, Justa, Fern, Ginger, Vits, Sayaji, Neemrana, AM Kollection, Cygnett, Amritara, Spree, Bloom, Zone by The Park, One Earth, Suba Group, Lords, The Clarks, Royal Orchid, OTHPL, Clarks Collection, Le Roi, Renest, Treehouse, Citrus Prime, Brij, OYO, ITC, Shrigo, FAB, Fortune, Housr Corporate Stays, Eight Continents, Vesta Hotels and Resorts, Fateh Collection, Aceotel, Moustache, OPO Hotels, Saltstayz, Summit Hotels & Resorts, Sumi Yashshree Hotels & Resorts, Sinclairs Hotels & Resorts, Mount Hotels, Hotel Sonar Bangla, Hotel Polo Towers Group, Elivaas, Magnus & Hosteller.

As part of the Travel Utsav Sale, EaseMyTrip is even offering a wide range of specially curated holiday packages across India and international destinations.

Commenting on the launch of the Travel Utsav Sale, Vikash Goyal, Chief Strategy Officer of EaseMyTrip said, "At EaseMyTrip, we believe festivals are about creating cherished memories with loved ones, and travel plays a key role in making those moments truly special. In our Diwali sale, we are offering unbeatable deals across flights, hotels, holiday packages, and more, ensuring every customer can celebrate the festive season with joy and savings. Our partnerships with leading airlines, hotels, banks, and brands further reinforce our commitment to deliver value, convenience, and unforgettable travel experiences."

Celebrate this Diwali with the joy of travel and the spirit of savings with EaseMyTrip's Travel Utsav Sale. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

