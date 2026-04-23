LightFury Games Raises USD 11Mn in Pre-Series A; Indian Cricketers Back 'eCricket' as Strategic Investors

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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23: LightFury Games (LFG), a AAA-focused game-tech studio, today announced it has raised US$11 million in its Pre-Series A. The 100-member studio spans deep creative talent and advanced technical capability to build premium, globally competitive games. Its backers include Blume, V3 Ventures, MIXI, Times Internet and strategic investments from top members of the Indian cricket team.

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In a defining endorsement for the company and its debut title 'eCricket', some of the biggest names in the world of cricket - MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, along with Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Tilak Varma and Sai Sudharsan have joined the round as investors.

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At a time when cricket remains one of the world's most-followed sports, the backing of iconic and leading cricketers gives LightFury Games a rare athlete-backed momentum as it builds 'eCricket', a AAA title from India with global ambitions, slated for release in 2026 on mobile.

The fresh capital will be primarily deployed to complete game development and strengthen its live operations (live ops) capabilities. This includes the post-launch infrastructure content pipelines and systems designed to deliver a high-quality, continuously evolving player experience at scale. With cricket commanding a global audience estimated to be over 2.5 billion, LightFury aims to address a significant gap in the sports gaming category by delivering a technically advanced, competitive, and live-service-driven Cricket e-game Franchise from India. The 100-strong studio combines creative vision with technical innovation to create high-quality, globally competitive games.

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"We've backed LightFury from inception, in their mission to pioneer a new generation of Indian gaming studios, building IPs with global ambition. Building a AAA game is neither easy nor quick - it takes sustained creative excellence, deep technical expertise, and long-term discipline. In LightFury, we've seen a team come together from different parts of the world, with a shared passion and incredible attention to detail, depth and creativity. Supercharged by natively built AI tools, we are excited for the world to experience eCricket very soon. We would like it to be the Dhurandhar of Indian gaming history," said Karthik Reddy, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Blume Ventures.

Arjun Vaidya, Managing Partner of V3 Ventures, added, "I'm a die-hard cricket fan, and today it is one of the biggest sports in the world. Yet it still does not have a definitive game in the way football, basketball or American football do. That is the gap. What gives us confidence is not just the size of the market, but the quality of gameplay, overall experience and player associations that LightFury has been building behind the scenes with real intent. Cricket is a uniquely complex sport, and its place at the intersection of culture, community and technology for nearly a quarter of the world's population makes the opportunity around eCricket even more exciting. We're excited to back LightFury as they work to build an impactful, category-defining global title and give our favourite sport the game it deserves."

The global gaming market is projected to surpass US $400 billion in the coming years, and India's gaming ecosystem is expected to reach US $9.89 billion by 2031 (growing at a CAGR of 14.55% between 2026 and 2031). LightFury Games is positioning itself at the forefront of India's rise as a global game development hub. The company has invested over the past two years in core development capabilities, infrastructure, and analytics systems to enable continuous content, deep player engagement and long-term operational excellence.

"India has long been one of the world's biggest gaming markets. Yet it has not been able to build a truly world-class AAA sports title. With eCricket, we want to change that. We are building from India for the world, with a very high bar on quality, deep competitive gameplay, and true-to-sport authenticity. This partnership ensures that we deliver on that vision and bring eCricket to fans soon in 2026. For us, this is much bigger than a game launch. It is about proving that India can build premium gaming IPs for the world, and not just play it." says Karan Shroff, Co-Founder & CEO, LightFury Games

On what stood out to him about this collaboration, MS Dhoni said, "I've seen a lot of cricket games over the years, and there's always been something missing. When LightFury showed me what they were working on, I felt they were trying to close that gap. It's a big undertaking, building something like this out of India for a global audience. I'm here to contribute what I can from my time in the game, and make sure the details hold up. The rest is up to them, and from what I've seen, they'll do a good job."

Speaking about the challenge of capturing the depth of cricket in a game, Jasprit Bumrah who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, added, "Cricket is a game of fine margins, and that's what stood out to me about eCricket. The focus on detail and authenticity is impressive. I'm happy to back a team that is thinking deeply about the sport and building something meaningful from India."

Sharing his perspective on cricket's scale and fan energy, Hardik Pandya said, "Cricket is pressure, skill, and entertainment all at once. Fans want to feel that energy. What excites me about eCricket is that it is not trying to make cricket smaller for gaming. It is trying to make gaming rise to the scale of cricket. That is a bold idea, and I was very excited when the LightFury team approached me to be a part of the game."

eCricket, built on Unreal Engine 5 and designed for mobile-first play, delivers a progression-driven experience with evolving player journeys shaped by real-time decisions. Its physics-led gameplay, combined with strategic batting and bowling systems, authentically captures real-world styles and match dynamics, while dynamic AI commentary and broadcast-style presentation ensure no two matches feel the same. Earlier this year, LightFury Games had also announced securing the global player roster license of over 600 professional cricketers featuring stars like Chris Gayle, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson, Pat Cummins, Jos Buttler, Travis Head and Andre Russell, marking one of the largest rosters in cricket gaming. eCricket reflects LightFury's vision to build a definitive, globally competitive cricket gaming franchise, positioning India at the forefront of premium sports game development.

About LightFury Games:

Founded in 2024 by industry veterans Karan Shroff, Anurag Banerjee, and Tina Balachandran, LightFury Games is India's premier AAA-focused game-tech studio dedicated to building high-quality, cutting-edge gaming experiences. Together, the leadership team has worked on more than 40 AAA titles.

With the Pre-Series A, LightFury Games has raised two successful rounds. Its backers include Blume, V3 Ventures, MIXI, Times Internet and strategic investments from top members of the Indian cricket team. The 100-strong studio combines creative vision with technical innovation to create high-quality, globally competitive games. Since its inception, LightFury Games has put world-class tech and talent at the centre of its planning and growth and strives to revolutionise India's role as a hub for world-class game development.

To know more, please visit https://www.lightfurygames.com/

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