Lighthouse Canton Launches Global Indian, Uniting the Fragmented Wealth of NRI Families

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Lighthouse Canton, a global investment institution headquartered in Singapore, today announced the launch of Global Indian, a dedicated wealth management platform serving non-resident Indians (NRIs) and overseas investors whose financial affairs span multiple jurisdictions. The platform is the first expression of a broader ambition: to build the definitive cross-border wealth institution for globally mobile communities, wherever in the world they live.

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The Indian diaspora, estimated at approximately 35 million individuals, is the largest in the world. According to Reserve Bank of India data, remittances to India reached a record USD 135 billion in FY2024-25, while NRI deposits exceeded USD 164 billion as of March 2025.

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Despite the scale of this capital, the wealth of most NRI families remains structurally fragmented: banking relationships are maintained in the country of residence, custody arrangements span multiple geographies, and India-focused investments are frequently managed by a separate set of advisors. These arrangements seldom operate as a unified portfolio, and the burden of coordination falls on the family itself.

Global Indian has been established to address this fragmentation. The platform provides consolidated multi-jurisdictional reporting, cross-border wealth structuring, and a single advisory relationship encompassing both international and India-domiciled holdings, together with management of the attendant tax and regulatory requirements.

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"NRI families frequently hold substantial wealth that is diminished in practice by fragmentation, as no single institution is accountable for the complete picture," said Sumegh Bhatia, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer - India and Global Indian, Lighthouse Canton, who leads the business. "Global Indian has been designed so that a family resident in Dubai or London, with assets in Mumbai and Singapore, engages with one team, one consolidated view of its wealth, and one coherent set of decisions."

The platform serves both directions of the India capital corridor. NRIs and international investors are provided access to Indian markets through the organisation's regulated entities in India and at GIFT City IFSC, operating under IFSCA regulation. Indian resident investors are offered global diversification through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme and GIFT City frameworks. In conjunction with the launch, Lighthouse Canton has introduced a Systematic Global Equities Fund domiciled in GIFT City, offering Indian investors a tax-efficient, regulated avenue to participate in global equity markets.

"We understood this problem early because we come from the community we serve," said Shilpi Chowdhary, Group CEO, Lighthouse Canton. "India's diaspora represents one of the most significant and consistently underserved wealth management opportunities in the world; a community whose financial lives span multiple geographies but has rarely been served as one integrated picture.

"Over the past decade, we have structurally built the infrastructure to change that; a regulated platform across five jurisdictions, a presence across India's key cities, and Keenai, our proprietary wealth technology platform purpose-built to consolidate and manage cross-border wealth.

"Global Indian is the first expression of that capability, and our ambition extends beyond it. We are building Lighthouse Canton to be the institution that globally mobile communities turn to first, wherever significant wealth meets significant complexity. Our commitment to the Global Indian community is to make their experience seamless, connected and frictionless, and to be the number one institution in this space."

Abhay Laijawala, Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer - India, Lighthouse Canton, added, "India's transformation is unlocking powerful investment opportunities beyond the benchmark indices. Across defence, AI infrastructure, formalisation and financial inclusion, a new generation of mid-cap companies has the potential to outperform the larger market over the next three years. For globally mobile Indians who combine on-the-ground familiarity with India's evolving market and global thematic awareness, that combination is the alpha edge. Global Indian closes that gap, enabling this community to participate in India's structural growth while maintaining global diversification."

Global Indian integrates Lighthouse Canton's regulated entities in India and GIFT City with its international platform across Singapore, Dubai and the United Kingdom. The offering is supported by Keenai, the institution's proprietary wealth technology platform, which provides portfolio analytics, lifecycle management, consolidated multi-market reporting, and access to a digital investment marketplace.

Alongside Sumegh, Global Indian is led by Sunil Garg and Abhay Laijawala (Global and India Chief Investment Officers), Sanket Sinha (MD and CEO, Global Asset Management), Prashant Tandon (MD and CEO-UAE), and Gurjeet Sohi (MD and Head Wealth Management, India). This leadership structure brings together investment expertise, regional operating capability, and wealth platform specialisation to deliver integrated advisory to the global Indian community.

Lighthouse Canton

Lighthouse Canton is a global investment institution with wealth and asset management capabilities. The organisation employs experienced professionals across its offices in Singapore, Dubai, India, and London, and currently oversee over US$ 6 bn worth of assets under management (as of 31st March 2026). Lighthouse Canton creates value through innovative investment solutions for accredited private clients, institutional investors, and an ecosystem of founders and entrepreneurs globally.

Lighthouse Canton's Asset Management business comprises strong internal product capabilities in hedge funds, private equity, traditional fundamental analysis, investing through multiple strategies in real estate private equity, private credit, venture capital, growth debt, public equities, and global macros.

Its Wealth Management business caters to accredited investors including corporates, ultra-high net worth individuals, families and family offices, founders, and entrepreneurs, to help with their personal and business investments, estates, and philanthropic needs, providing them with tailored investment advisory, portfolio management, treasury, business, and family office solutions.

Its advisory and capital solutions business serves families and family-owned enterprises and early to late-stage corporates with strategic and M&A advisory, restructuring and refinancing, and strategic capital solutions. The business provides tailored financing solutions across the capital structure with varying degrees of complexity along with bespoke lending solutions designed to address sophisticated capital needs.

Lighthouse Canton Pte Ltd is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS"). Lighthouse Canton Capital (DIFC) Pte Ltd is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority ("DFSA"). It is also registered in GIFT City IFSC, operating under IFSCA regulation. LC Capital India Pte Ltd is regulated by Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"). Lighthouse Canton UK Limited is regulated by Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA").

For more information, visit www.lighthouse-canton.com

Global Indian - www.lighthouse-canton.com/global-indian

Source:

https://www.ibef.org/news/inflows-in-nri-deposits-increases-nearly-10-in-fy25-shows-rbi-data

Disclaimer:

This communication has been issued by Lighthouse Canton Pte. Ltd. and its affiliates (collectively, "Lighthouse Canton") for informational and media purposes only. It does not constitute, and must not be construed as, an offer, invitation, solicitation, or recommendation to buy, sell, or subscribe for any security, product, or service, nor as the basis for any contract or commitment. Nothing contained herein constitutes investment, legal, tax, accounting, or regulatory advice, and it does not have regard to the specific objectives, financial situation, or needs of any particular recipient. Recipients should obtain independent professional advice before making any investment decision.

Lighthouse Canton Pte. Ltd. holds a Capital Markets Services (CMS) licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Lighthouse Canton Capital (DIFC) Pte. Ltd. holds a Category 3C licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). It is also registered in GIFT City IFSC, operating under IFSCA regulation. Lighthouse Canton UK Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). LC Capital India Pvt. Ltd. is licensed for Portfolio Management Services (PMS) by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and is also an AMFI-registered Mutual Fund Distributor.

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