Lighthouse Learning assumes ownership of Pathways School Gurgaon, renames the institution PSG Clifton International School

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 12: Lighthouse Learning has assumed ownership of Pathways School Gurgaon, one of India’s most prominent IB schools. As part of this transition, the school has been renamed PSG Clifton International School, marking a new chapter in its journey.

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The new identity emanates from a landmark partnership Lighthouse Learning has established with Clifton College, a leading UK school with a distinguished educational legacy spanning 164 years. PSG Clifton International School marks Clifton College's first partnership outside the UK in its 164-year history.

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Building on the school’s strong academic foundation and established IB ethos, Lighthouse Learning aims to further strengthen PSG Clifton’s academic and institutional ecosystem. Lighthouse Learning's vision is to develop a distinctive institution that combines the best of global educational practices with a deep understanding of the Indian education landscape, creating new opportunities for students while preserving the values and strengths that have defined the school.

The three institutions — Lighthouse Learning, Clifton College and PSG Clifton International School — will work together to create opportunities for knowledge exchange, global exposure and programmatic collaboration, and explore new approaches to preparing young people for a rapidly changing world.

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These efforts will build on the school's existing strengths through curated programs and international collaborations that bring global perspectives, expertise and new learning opportunities to PSG Clifton's students.

Mr. Prajodh Rajan, Founder & Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning Group said, “PSG Clifton International School has built an exceptional legacy over the years, grounded in a clear belief in putting children at the center of education. We welcome PSG Clifton into the Lighthouse Learning family, with a deep sense of responsibility to the community that has built it. At the same time, we believe this is an opportunity to grow further, with greater ambition. The coming together of PSG Clifton, Lighthouse Learning and Clifton College harnesses their complementary strengths — PSG Clifton’s strong foundation and educational philosophy, Lighthouse’s experience and capabilities, and Clifton’s rich global heritage. We are proud to be part of this journey and look forward to building on what has already been achieved to take the school to even greater heights. Through this evolution, the school will continue to strengthen its academic and institutional foundation while creating new avenues for students to learn, collaborate and engage with a rapidly changing world.”

Mr. Prashant Jain, Founder Pathways School Gurgaon said, “Pathways School Gurgaon (now PSG Clifton International School) has been a deeply special part of my life for over sixteen years. It has been immensely rewarding to see the school grow into the institution and community it is today. As I move forward, the school needed a team that could carry its vision ahead with the same dedication to academic excellence, holistic development and community values. I am delighted that we have found this in Lighthouse Learning. I was particularly encouraged by their ethos which aligns with the values on which the school was founded, and their ambition to build on the strong foundations we have created. I am confident about the school's future and immensely grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey."

Captain Rohit Sen Bajaj, PSG Clifton International School Director said, “Today marks an important moment for us as we begin our next chapter as PSG Clifton International School. We do so with immense pride in everything that has brought us here over the past sixteen years. The coming together of Lighthouse Learning, Clifton College and our school is a tremendously exciting partnership. Lighthouse brings deep experience, strong professional capabilities and an international outlook, while Clifton College brings 164 years of heritage, academic distinction and a remarkable global tradition in education. We are proud that Clifton College’s first international presence beyond the UK begins with us, and we look forward to building further from this new milestone for PSG Clifton International School, while remaining true to the spirit and foundation of the school.”

Dr Christopher Stevens, Executive Head Clifton College Education Group said, “This is a unique opportunity to collaborate with a leading education group and an outstanding school to enhance existing strengths and look towards an exciting future together. The dynamism and ambition of Lighthouse Learning combined with Clifton’s blend of tradition and innovation will underpin the ongoing development of PSG Clifton International School. Clifton College Education Group will benefit from the international outlook this partnership brings and can learn a great deal from exposure to a different educational ecosystem. Our spirit and values are well aligned, and we share a common commitment to helping young people flourish through the power of a child-centered education.”

Learn more about PSG Clifton International School -

www.psg-clifton.com

About Lighthouse Learning

Lighthouse Learning Group, formerly known as EuroKids International, is India’s leading Early Childhood and K-12 Education Group. Its portfolio includes leading brands such as EuroKids, Kangaroo Kids, Mother’s Pet Kindergarten, Early Learning Village, EuroSchool, Billabong High International School, Centre Point Group of Schools, Heritage Xperiential Schools, Phoenix Greens School of Learning and Finland International School Maldives. Nurturing over 200,000 students every day, Lighthouse Learning places children at the centre of its approach, with a strong focus on innovative pedagogy, child safety and high-quality learning experiences. With over 2,000 preschools and 60 K-12 schools, the Group empowers 1,850 women entrepreneurs and supports a direct and indirect workforce of over 25,000 people. Global investment firm KKR first invested in Lighthouse Learning in 2019, with a subsequent investment in 2025.

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