Lighthouse Learning Expands Footprint Through Strategic Partnership with The Khaitan School

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Lighthouse Learning (formerly EuroKids International), India’s leading Early Childhood and K-12 Education Group, today announced a strategic partnership with The Khaitan School, Noida. The collaboration brings together The Khaitan School’s distinguished legacy and Lighthouse Learning’s scale, expertise and educational capabilities to support the school’s next phase of growth and strengthen learning opportunities for its students and educators.

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Founded by the Khaitan family in 1995, The Khaitan School was established with a vision to deliver holistic, values-led education rooted in academic excellence and character. Over the years, the school has built a strong reputation for its academic outcomes, co-curricular breadth and values-led culture. Its campus features modern science and computing laboratories, well-stocked libraries, interactive digital classrooms, and state-of-the-art sports and arts infrastructure.

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Through this partnership, The Khaitan School will draw on Lighthouse Learning’s integrated platform capabilities and best practices from across the group. These include a dedicated Health & Safety framework supported by audits and certification; a specialist central education team that supports pedagogy, curriculum design, assessment and faculty capability building; the Centre of Well-Being, which strengthens inclusive practices and supports children’s social-emotional and mental well-being, helping every child feel included, understood and able to thrive; Lighthouse Digital Labs, the Group’s in-house technology team, which develops secure, child-centred solutions to enhance teaching and learning.

The collaboration will also focus on school leadership development and create opportunities for students and educators to benefit from Lighthouse Learning’s wider national network. Through the exchange of ideas, research, professional development and shared pedagogical practices, the two organisations will build on The Khaitan School’s founding ethos while strengthening educational experiences and outcomes for the years ahead.

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Speaking on the partnership, Prajodh Rajan, Founder and Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning Group, said, “The Khaitan School has built a strong legacy grounded in academic excellence, values and a deep commitment to nurturing young learners. We are proud to partner with an institution that shares our belief in delivering high-quality, future-ready education. Through this partnership, we will bring together specialist academic expertise, robust health and safety systems, leadership development and purpose-built technology to further enrich the learning experience. We look forward to building on the school’s existing strengths and supporting its next chapter of growth.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Vedant Khaitan, Vice Chairman, Khaitan Welfare Foundation, said, “This partnership marks a proud and important milestone in our journey. Building on the vision with which the Khaitan family founded The Khaitan School, our collaboration with Lighthouse Learning will bring fresh perspectives, best-in-class practices and enhanced opportunities for our students and educators. We look forward to working together as the school enters its next phase of growth and learning impact.”

LoEstro Advisors acted as the exclusive strategic advisor for the partnership. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas served as the legal advisor to Lighthouse Learning Group and Quillon Partners acted as Legal Advisors for The Khaitan School, while Ernst & Young LLP acted as the financial advisor to the Group.

About Lighthouse Learning Group

Lighthouse Learning Group, formerly known as EuroKids International, is India’s leading Early Childhood and K-12 Education Group. Guided by its purpose, “To Unlock human potential and ignite the love for learning,” the Group is working towards its mission, “To ignite the love for learning in 1 Million Children.”

Its portfolio includes leading brands such as EuroKids, Kangaroo Kids, Mother’s Pet Kindergarten, Early Learning Village, EuroSchool, Billabong High International School, Centre Point Group of Schools, Heritage Xperiential Schools, Phoenix Greens School of Learning and Finland International School Maldives.

Nurturing over 200,000 students every day, Lighthouse Learning places children at the centre of its approach, with a strong focus on innovative pedagogy, child safety and high-quality learning experiences. With over 2,000 preschools and 60 K-12 schools, the Group empowers 1,850 women entrepreneurs and supports a direct and indirect workforce of over 25,000 people. Global investment firm KKR first invested in Lighthouse Learning in 2019, with a subsequent investment in 2025.

To know more, please visit: http://www.lighthouse-learning.com/

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