Lighthouse Learning Expands Hyderabad Footprint with Strategic Partnership with Meru International School

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India --- Business Wire India

Lighthouse Learning (formerly EuroKids International), India’s leading Early Childhood and K-12 Education Group, today announced a strategic partnership with Meru International School, Hyderabad. The partnership brings together Meru's distinctive inquiry-led educational philosophy and Lighthouse Learning's academic expertise, integrated platform capabilities and national network to strengthen educational opportunities for students and educators while supporting the school's next phase of growth.

Founded in 2018 by Meghana Gorukanti Jupally, Meru International School was established with a vision to nurture curious, independent thinkers who are confident in who they are and how they learn. The group currently operates two campuses in Miyapur and Tellapur, offering CBSE and Cambridge pathways from the Early Years to Grade 12, with a new state-of-the-art campus coming up in Gopanpally. Since its inception, Meru has established a strong reputation in Hyderabad for its academic outcomes, diverse co-curricular opportunities and nurturing learning environment. Its campuses offer modern science and computing laboratories, well-equipped libraries, interactive digital classrooms and dedicated infrastructure for sports and the arts.

Through this partnership, Meru International School will benefit from Lighthouse Learning's integrated platform capabilities and best practices from across the Group. These include a specialist Central Education Team that supports pedagogy, curriculum design, assessment and faculty development; a comprehensive Health & Safety framework supported by regular audits and certification; the Centre of Well-Being, which strengthens inclusive practices and supports students' social-emotional and mental well-being; and Lighthouse Digital Labs, the Group's in-house technology team, which develops secure, child-centred solutions to enhance teaching and learning.

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The collaboration will also focus on school leadership development and create opportunities for students and educators to engage with Lighthouse Learning's wider national network. Through professional development, shared pedagogical practices and the exchange of ideas and expertise, the partnership aims to build on Meru's existing strengths while further enriching the learning experience for its students.

Speaking on the partnership, Prajodh Rajan, Founder and Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning Group, said, "In a relatively short span of time, Meru International School has established itself as a respected institution in Hyderabad, with a clear educational philosophy and a strong commitment to its students. What particularly resonates with us is Meru's emphasis on inquiry-led learning, encouraging children to question, reason and develop their own perspectives. This aligns closely with our belief that education should unlock every child's potential and nurture a lifelong love for learning. Through this partnership, we look forward to building on Meru's strengths by bringing together our academic expertise, leadership development capabilities, robust safety systems and technology-enabled learning solutions. We are delighted to welcome Meru to the Lighthouse Learning family."

Commenting on the collaboration, Meghana Gorukanti Jupally, Founder Director, Meru International School, said, "We started Meru with one idea: children should be taught how to think, not what to think. This belief has shaped our approach to education from the very beginning and continues to guide everything we do. As we look towards the next phase of our journey, it was important to find a partner who understands and shares this philosophy. Lighthouse Learning brings deep educational expertise, a strong national network and the capabilities to help us create even greater opportunities for our students and educators, while preserving the ethos that makes Meru what it is today. We look forward to this exciting new chapter together."

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LoEstro Advisors acted as the exclusive strategic advisor for the partnership. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas served as the legal advisor to Lighthouse Learning Group and Quillon Partners acted as Legal Advisors for Meru International School while Ernst & Young LLP acted as the financial advisor to the Group.

About Lighthouse Learning Group

Lighthouse Learning Group, formerly known as EuroKids International, is India’s leading Early Childhood and K-12 Education Group. Guided by its purpose, “To Unlock human potential and ignite the love for learning,” the Group is working towards its mission, “To ignite the love for learning in 1 Million Children.”

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Its portfolio includes leading brands such as EuroKids, Kangaroo Kids, Mother’s Pet Kindergarten, Early Learning Village, EuroSchool, Billabong High International School, Centre Point Group of Schools, Heritage Xperiential Schools, Phoenix Greens School of Learning, Finland International School Maldives, The Khaitan School and PSG Clifton International School.

Nurturing over 225,000 students every day, Lighthouse Learning places children at the centre of its approach, with a strong focus on innovative pedagogy, child safety and high-quality learning experiences. With over 2,000 preschools and 60 K-12 schools, the Group empowers 1,850 women entrepreneurs and supports a direct and indirect workforce of over 25,000 people. Global investment firm KKR first invested in Lighthouse Learning in 2019, with a subsequent investment in 2025.

To know more, please visit: www.lighthouse-learning.com

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