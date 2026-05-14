"Lighting World & Home Tech Expo" by ELCOMA and Ace Exhibitions is Set to Illuminate the Future of Smart Lighting and Home Technology in India

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New Delhi [India], May 14: ELCOMA (Electric Lamp and Component Manufacturers Association of India) and Ace Exhibitions have announced a strategic partnership to launch the "Lighting World & Home Tech Expo" -- India's first dedicated platform for advanced lighting solutions and next-generation home technology. The announcement was made at a grand curtain-raiser held at India Habitat Centre, where the two organisations signed an MoU and hosted a panel discussion on "The Future of Smart Lighting & Home Tech in India" featuring industry leaders, policymakers, and technology experts.

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The inaugural edition of the Expo will be held from 14-16 January 2027 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Designed as a high-impact B2B and B2C platform, the Expo will showcase the complete ecosystem of lighting and smart living technologies -- from lamps, luminaires, and components to automation systems, AV integration, energy management, and connected home solutions.

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The initiative comes at a time when India's lighting and smart home sectors are witnessing rapid growth. The Indian lighting market, valued at approximately USD 3.83 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 5.12 billion by 2031. The smart lighting segment is expected to witness exponential expansion, growing from nearly USD 1.2 billion in 2025 to over USD 11.5 billion by 2034, driven by increasing adoption of IoT-enabled systems, human-centric lighting, and voice-controlled automation. Simultaneously, India's smart home market is projected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2025 to USD 24.1 billion by 2031, fuelled by urbanisation, rising disposable incomes, affordable IoT adoption, and increasing demand for connected living solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Parag Bhatnagar, President, ELCOMA, said, "The lighting industry in India is evolving rapidly towards intelligent, connected, and sustainable systems. Through this partnership with Ace Exhibitions, we aim to create a dedicated platform that promotes innovation, industry collaboration, and future-ready technologies aligned with India's smart infrastructure goals."

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Amal Sengupta, Secretary General, ELCOMA, added, "The convergence of smart lighting and home automation is transforming the sector. This Expo will provide manufacturers, designers, and integrators with a valuable forum to exchange ideas, showcase interoperable solutions, and address emerging industry standards and opportunities."

Sharing his vision for the event, Anupreet Singh Jaggi, Managing Director, ACEXM7 Events Pvt Ltd., said, "The Lighting World & Home Tech Expo is designed to bridge the worlds of lighting and home automation under one dynamic platform. The event aligns closely with national initiatives such as the Smart Cities Mission and India's broader sustainability goals. We envision it as an annual flagship event that drives business growth, encourages innovation, promotes 'Make in India' products, and positions Delhi-NCR as a hub for smart living technologies."

The 3 day Expo will feature exhibition halls, technical seminars, buyer-seller meets, innovation showcases, awards, and workshops on emerging technologies including Li-Fi, circadian lighting, AI-driven automation, and net-zero building solutions.

About ELCOMA

ELCOMA is the apex industry body representing manufacturers of lamps, lighting fixtures, and components in India. Established in 1970, the association works closely with government and industry stakeholders to promote quality standards, technology advancement, and energy-efficient solutions.

About Ace Exhibitions

Ace Exhibitions, a division of ACEXM7 Events Pvt Ltd / M7 Creations, is a leading organiser of specialised trade fairs and consumer expos across lifestyle, technology, and home solution sectors in India.

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