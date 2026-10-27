PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 27: Limca, Coca-Cola India's iconic beverage, has unveiled its first-ever Limca Haryana Special Can, a limited-edition collectible that brings the unmistakable spirit of Haryana to life. Created under the idea 'One State, One Can: Crafted for Collection', the special edition transforms the everyday Limca can into a canvas of local pride, bringing together Haryana's culture and heritage. From folk dance and traditional tractors to the state's celebrated sporting legacy across kushti, boxing, javelin and running, the design captures the many facets that make Haryana unique.

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More than a refreshing beverage, the Haryana Special Can is a visually striking keepsake, introducing a new collectible experience for consumers. Created as a limited-edition release, it is designed to inspire discovery, sharing and collectability, while offering young, urban consumers a fresh way to celebrate the city they call home.

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The launch also brings the Special Can idea to life through a consumer-led social activation on Instagram featuring Bollywood actor Ananya Panday. The activation will further bring artists and creators into the conversation, encouraging them to share their own interpretations of the city's culture, landmarks and everyday experiences. Together, these voices invite consumers to engage with the Special Can beyond the product and celebrate the many elements that make the state uniquely their own.

Pankaj Sinha, Senior Director, Integrated Operations, North India, Coca-Cola India, said, "As a loved homegrown brand, Limca brings the character of Haryana to life in a format that consumers can experience, share and make their own. The can is an extension of our approach to building deeper connections, bringing together the city's vibe and energy. Through our expansive retail network, we are bringing this special edition closer to consumers and placing a piece of Haryana's identity in their hands."

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Ravinder Pal Singh Bhatia, CEO, Kandhari Global Beverages Pvt Ltd, said, "Limca has an opportunity to connect with consumers through initiatives that are rooted in the character of each market. Haryana is an important market for us, and we are proud to bring this distinctive consumer proposition to life through our distribution capabilities, strong understanding of the region and the communities we serve. We look forward to seeing consumers engage with and make this limited-edition offering their own."

The Limca Haryana Special Can is now rolling out across Haryana, giving consumers an opportunity to collect a special edition that celebrates the capital's unique character.

About Coca-Cola:

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up XForce, Charged, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Kinley Soda, Rimzim, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Kinley Copper, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water. Premium products constitute Schweppes' range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of over six million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities, and the planet through water and packaging initiatives, sustainable agriculture and emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

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