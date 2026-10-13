Limca Launches Its First-Ever Delhi City Can, Celebrating the Spirit, Art and Energy of the Capital

Homegrown brand Limca celebrates the spirit of India's cities, bringing their distinctive culture and local identity to life through limited-edition City Cans.

NEW DELHI, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Limca, Coca-Cola India's iconic beverage, has unveiled its first-ever Limca Delhi City Can - a limited-edition collectible that celebrates the unmistakable spirit of the national capital. Created under the idea 'One City, One Can: Crafted for Collection', the special edition reimagines the everyday Limca can as a canvas of local pride, capturing the city's heritage, culture and urban energy. Featuring some of the city's most iconic landmarks including India Gate, Qutub Minar and Jantar Mantar, alongside elements of Delhi's local life such as the Metro and auto rickshaws, the design reflects Delhi's unique blend of timeless history and contemporary life, making the capital instantly recognizable.

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More than a refreshing beverage, the Delhi City Can introduces a new collectible experience for consumers. Created as a limited-edition release, it is designed to inspire discovery, sharing and collectibility, while offering young, urban consumers a fresh way to celebrate the city they call home.

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The launch also brings the City Can idea to life through a consumer-led social activation on Instagram featuring Bollywood actor Ananya Panday. The activation will further bring artists and creators into the conversation, encouraging them to share their own interpretations of the city's culture, landmarks and everyday experiences. Together, these voices invite Delhiites to engage with the City Can beyond the product and celebrate the many elements that make the capital uniquely their own.

Sundeep Bajoria, Vice President, Integrated Operations, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia said, "For over five decades, Limca has been a part of India's refreshment story, building a lasting relationship with consumers through its signature lemony refreshment. Taking this legacy forward, the Limca Delhi City Can captures the heartbeat of the capital, celebrating its culture through the eyes of the people who live it every day. Powered by our expansive retail network, we aren't just offering a refreshing drink, we are placing a piece of the city's rich and vibrant identity right into the hands of the consumers who make it special."

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Anant Agarwal, Vice Chairman, MMG Group said, "We are delighted to partner with Limca on this first-of-its-kind initiative that brings Delhi's distinctive character to life through the limited-edition city cans. We take great pride in partnering for this unique launch and bringing it to consumers across Delhi, backed by our strong distribution capabilities and retail network. We believe the city cans will resonate strongly across consumers and further deepen Limca's longstanding connection with the city."

The Limca Delhi City Can is now rolling out across Delhi, giving consumers an opportunity to collect a special edition that celebrates the capital's unique character.

About Coca-Cola:

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up XForce, Charged, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Kinley Soda, Rimzim, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Kinley Copper, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water. Premium products constitute Schweppes' range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of over six million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities, and the planet through water and packaging initiatives, sustainable agriculture and emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

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