Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds to Launch 25 Stores in First Quarter to Kickstart FY26 Growth Story

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, India’s pioneering brand in the lab grown diamond jewellery segment, has kicked off the new financial year with a landmark expansion, launching 25 new stores in the first quarter across key metros and high-growth Tier 2 cities. With this, the brand’s total retail footprint will expand to 85+ stores nationwide.

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This aggressive scale-up reinforces Limelight’s leadership in the lab grown diamond category and its mission to make sustainable, future-forward luxury accessible to a wider audience. By deepening its presence beyond metros and into emerging markets, the brand is tapping into a powerful shift in consumer behavior where aspiration meets conscious consumption.

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Pooja Madhavan, Founder & MD, Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, said, "When we started Limelight, our vision was not just to build a brand, but to create an entirely new category in India. Today, seeing lab ngrown diamonds being embraced across metros and Tier 2 markets alike are incredibly rewarding. Launching 25 stores at the very start of the financial year is a strong signal of this shift. As pioneers, we are not just expanding retail we are shaping consumer mindsets towards smarter, more sustainable luxury. Our journey to 200 stores is not just about scale, but about making this new-age choice accessible to every modern Indian." As a first mover in the category, Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds has played a defining role in building awareness and trust around lab grown diamonds, positioning them as an ethical, affordable, and aspirational diamonds. The brand’s expansion strategy is sharply calibrated to ensure both reach and depth across markets.

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Karamjyot Singh Chawla, Director – Retail Expansion, added, "Our expansion strategy is sharply focused on building depth across high-potential markets, not just breadth. Every new store is a step towards creating a truly national footprint with consistent, premium experiences. Supporting this scale is a strong backbone across merchandising, supply chain, and financial discipline ensuring that growth is both agile and sustainable.” Nirav Bhatt, Co-founder & Director – Inventory & Merchandise, said, "As demand for lab grown diamonds accelerates, our focus is on ensuring agility in inventory and relevance in design. We are building a supply and merchandising engine that is as modern as the category itself." Kalpan Dalal, Co-founder & Director – Production & Finance, added, "Scaling to 200 stores requires a strong backbone of efficient production and financial discipline. Our approach ensures that rapid growth is supported by operational excellence and long-term sustainability." The brand’s rapid retail growth is further supported by a robust omni-channel strategy, strong franchise partnerships, and continued investment in design innovation and consumer education. Each store is designed to deliver a seamless and elevated customer experience, aligned with the brand’s ethos of transparency, sustainability, and modern luxury.

With a clear roadmap to reach 200 stores by 2027, Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds is poised to further accelerate its growth trajectory and redefine the future of fine jewellery retail in India.

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About Limelight Diamonds Headquartered in Mumbai, Limelight Diamonds is India’s largest and most trusted lab grown diamond jewellery brand, specializing in pure CVD lab grown diamonds. Limelight has been a pioneer in building the lab grown diamond category in India, offering consumers exceptional brilliance, purity and contemporary design.

Over the past few years, the brand has witnessed rapid nationwide expansion and today boasts the widest retail footprint for lab grown diamond jewellery in India, with 60+ exclusive brand outlets across 45+ cities. Limelight’s collections span solitaires, everyday fine jewellery and statement pieces, catering to modern Indian consumers. With a strong focus on retail excellence, design innovation and consumer education, Limelight continues to lead the growth of the lab grown diamond jewellery segment in India.

For more information, visit www.limelightdiamonds.com.

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