Limited Rounds Remain for Cohort 12: IIT Bombay–WashU Executive MBA Round 4 Extended till October 18

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 8: Admissions for the 12th cohort of the IIT Bombay - Washington University in St. Louis Executive MBA are entering their final stretch. Only a few rounds remain before admissions close for this cohort, with the last round ending in November. Seats are limited, so applying in an earlier round gives candidates a better chance of securing a place in the January 2027 class.

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The admissions push comes at a milestone moment. With ten batches now graduated and an eleventh cohort in progress, the program has built on a carefully planned partnership between two leading institutions to become one of the most distinctive executive education offerings in Asia.

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A decade of cohorts, one unique degree

The program is a joint venture between IIT Bombay's Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management and Washington University's Olin Business School. From the start, its central promise has been rare: it is the only Executive MBA program in the world that confers a joint degree from both an Indian and an American university. Its design follows a proven model, mirroring the content and structure of Washington University's internationally recognized sister programs in the United States and China.

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The program marked its tenth year in January 2025. Batch 10, launched on January 15, 2025, included senior managers, CEOs, entrepreneurs and directors from organisations such as Oracle India, Aditya Birla Group, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Godrej Industries, Apple India, Adani and TCS, with an average of 17 years of work experience across more than 15 industries. A year later, the 11th cohort was launched at the IIT Bombay campus on January 14, 2026. Its members come from technology, manufacturing, finance, consulting, healthcare, energy and consumer businesses, and they also average 17 years of professional experience.

Rising in the global rankings

The program has climbed steadily in international rankings. In the QS Executive MBA Rankings for joint programmes, it rose from 24th in 2022 to 22nd in 2023, 18th in 2024 and 16th globally in 2025. Leadership has set a higher target. At the Batch 11 launch, Prof. Dinesh Sharma said the program's next leap is to enter the global top five.

Alumni who lead

A decade of graduates has built a strong alumni community. Graduates now hold senior roles across industries and geographies, from the C-suite of multinational corporations to leadership positions in entrepreneurial ventures. The program's own leadership is part of that story: Gopal Shukla, an alumnus of the IIT Bombay-WashU EMBA, serves as CEO of the IIT Bombay-WashU Joint Venture.

Graduates also join a network that spans both universities. The program offers alumni status and privileges of both universities, and its career services team provides one-on-one career coaching as a lifetime benefit for alumni.

Built for working leaders

The 18-month program fits around demanding careers. Classes take place at the IIT Bombay campus in Mumbai in four-day residential sessions each month, from Thursday to Sunday. The international component includes residencies in Washington, D.C. and St. Louis, with sessions at the Brookings Institution. The curriculum covers leadership, strategy, finance, marketing and operations, and participants also receive one-on-one leadership coaching.

“Our aim is to give every participant a strong learning experience during these 18 months,” said Gopal Shukla, CEO of the IIT Bombay - WashU Joint Venture. “I believe this program will help them grow personally and professionally, build confidence and become better prepared for the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

Apply before seats fill

The program is designed for CEOs, directors, business heads, entrepreneurs and senior managers who want to grow as leaders while continuing to work. With only a few rounds left and limited seats in Cohort 12, candidates are encouraged to apply in Round 4 rather than wait for the final round.

Apply by October 18, 2026

If you are ready to build the strategic and leadership depth for your next role or venture, Cohort 12 is still open. Admissions follow the program's selection process.

To learn more or apply, visit https://iitb-wustl.org/executive-mba/ or write to admissions@iitb-wustl.org.

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