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Home / Business / LIMITED SCREENS, BIG IMPACT! Tum Mere Ho gains momentum with Friday evening shows. All eyes on weekend —set for a big jump!

LIMITED SCREENS, BIG IMPACT! Tum Mere Ho gains momentum with Friday evening shows. All eyes on weekend —set for a big jump!

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ANI
Updated At : 05:27 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 24: Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya’s romantic musical drama Tum Mere Ho has taken a decent start at the box office, collecting approximately ₹65 lakh on its opening day despite a limited number of shows. The film witnessed a pickup in momentum during the evening shows, with encouraging audience interest and positive word of mouth expected to drive further growth over the weekend.

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Produced under the banners of Reva Creative House and DebGuru Films, Tum Mere Ho, starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya in the lead roles, is gradually gaining momentum at the box office, backed by encouraging word of mouth.

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Bringing the charm of old-school love back to the big screen, Tum Mere Ho is striking the right chords with its soulful music and emotionally driven narrative. The film’s songs are emerging as a key highlight, winning hearts with their melodies and adding to the buzz around this romantic entertainer.

The fresh chemistry between Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya is another highlight, bringing warmth and appeal to their on-screen pairing. Isha makes a strong debut with a promising screen presence, while Gurmeet leaves a mark with his powerful performance, balancing romance, intensity and action.

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Packed with action, drama, romance and music, Tum Mere Ho aims to offer a wholesome family-entertainment experience. Directed by Ashish Panda, the film is produced by Aarti S and Debina Bonnerjee under DebGuru Films, in association with Reva Creative House. Romanch Mehta and Aman Riyastee serve as co-producers. The film also features Anushkaa Luhar, Shaan R Grover, Romanch Mehta and Annisha Garg alongside the lead pair.

With its blend of nostalgic romance, memorable music and an engaging cinematic canvas, Tum Mere Ho will be looking to build on its opening-day performance and gain momentum through the weekend.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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