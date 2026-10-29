Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Reports Consolidated Net Profit of Rs. 57.50 crore in H1 FY27, growth of 20.52% Y-o-Y

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 29: Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Limited (BSE: 531633, NSE: LINCOLN), one of India’s leading healthcare companies has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs. 57.50 crore for the H1FY27 ended September 2026 as compared to the net profit of Rs. 47.71 crore in H1 FY26, growth of 20.52% Y-o-Y. Total Income for the H1 FY27 was reported at Rs.402.43 crore as compared to H1 FY26 total income of Rs. 339.93 crore, growth of 18.39% Y-o-Y. EBITDA for the H1 FY27 ended September 2026 was reported at Rs. 84.92 crore as compared to Rs. 71.74 crore EBITDA in H1 FY26, growth of 18.37 %Y-o-Y. EPS for H1 FY27 was reported at Rs. 28.29 per share. Shareholders at the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved a dividend of Rs. 1.80 per share (18%) for the FY 2025-26.

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Highlights:-

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- Company introduced four new divisions in domestic market and has introduced API facility at Khatraj Plant

- Approved dividend of Rs. 1.80 per share for the FY25-26 at the 32nd AGM held on 30th Sep 2026

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- Targeting Rs. 1,000 crore revenue over the next three year; Aims to achieve 15-18% annual growth rate, driven by strong performance in the cardiac, diabetic, dermatology, and ENT segments

- Company remains net-debt free; FII holding in the company as on 30 September 2026 at 4.55%

- Company meets nearly 100% of its energy needs through renewable sources, supported by its wind & solar projects.

The company is targeting revenue of Rs. 1,000 crore over the next three years, as part of its broader strategy to achieve an annual growth rate of 15-18%. The company expects its growth to be supported by strong performance across key therapeutic segments including cardiac, diabetic, dermatology and ENT.

Mr. Munjal Patel, Director, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said, “We are pleased to report another strong quarter, reflecting our focus on sustainable growth and long-term value creation. During FY26, we expanded our domestic presence with the launch of four new divisions, strengthened our manufacturing capabilities through the Khatraj plant expansion and the addition of a new API facility.In FY27, we will continue to evaluate opportunities to expand our presence across domestic and international markets, leveraging our enhanced manufacturing capabilities and robust product pipeline. With consistent performance across business verticals and a continued focus on maintaining a debt-free balance sheet, we remain committed to driving sustainable, profitable growth and delivering long-term shareholder value through disciplined execution of our strategic initiatives.”

For the Q2FY27 ended September 2026 company reported net profit of Rs. 20.84 crore as compared to the net profit of Rs. 20.01 crore reported in Q2 FY 2025-26, registering a growth of 4.15 % Y-o-Y. Total income for the quarter ended September 2026 was reported at Rs. 200.88 crore as compared to the total income of Rs. 170.60 crore in Q2 FY2025-26, rise of 17.75 % Y-o-Y. EBITDA for Q2 FY27 was reported at Rs. 33.22 crore as compared to EBITDA of Rs. 32.66 crore in Q2 FY26, registering a growth of 1.71 % Y-o-Y. EPS for Q2 FY27 stood at Rs. 10.20 per share.

The company meets nearly 100% of its energy requirements through renewable sources, supported by its wind and solar power projects, reducing electricity costs and strengthening its commitment to sustainable operations. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have steadily increased their stake in the company to 4.55% as on 30th September 2026.

The company’s growth strategy focuses on expanding its global footprint by registering new products for export, enhancing domestic market presence, and utilizing state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities that meet international standards. With a strong foundation in the acute segment, the company is now building a robust portfolio in lifestyle and chronic segments, particularly in women’s healthcare and dermatology. Supported by healthy cash accruals, no-term debt, and strong return ratios, the company’s liquidity remains solid.

Company remains focused on strengthening its presence in regulated and semi-regulated markets. It currently exports to 60+ countries across East and West Africa, Central and North America, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. Company aims to expand this footprint to 90 countries over next 2–3 years. With recent entry into the Canadian market and approvals from TGA – Australia and EU GMP, the company is poised for further global expansion.

Company has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility unit at Khatraj in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, complying with stringent international quality and compliance norms and certified by EUGMP, TGA, WHO-GMP; ISO-9001:2015, ISO-14001:2015 and ISO-45001:2018. Company has developed 600 plus formulations in 15 therapeutic areas and has a strong product/brand portfolio in anti-infective, respiratory system, gynaecology, cardio & CNS, anti-bacterial, anti-diabetic, anti-malaria among others. Company has filed 25 plus patent applications and is awarded with seven patents. Company showcases its dedication to innovation and growth through a robust portfolio boasting over 1,700 registered products, with 700 more in development.

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