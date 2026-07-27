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Home / Business / Lions Club of Juhu and Powerica Strengthen Healthcare Infrastructure Through Transformative CSR Partnership

Lions Club of Juhu and Powerica Strengthen Healthcare Infrastructure Through Transformative CSR Partnership

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ANI
Updated At : 02:28 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27: Demonstrating the power of sustained corporate social responsibility and community collaboration, the Lions Club of Juhu, in partnership with Powerica Limited, has successfully implemented several landmark healthcare initiatives that are improving patient care, expanding access to critical medical services, and enhancing healthcare infrastructure across Maharashtra.

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Over the years, this partnership has delivered impactful projects across pediatric healthcare, cancer care, and community health access, benefiting thousands of patients and their families.

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Among the most notable initiatives is the 10,000 sq. ft. Lions Juhu Therapy Park at Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, Mumbai, a first-of-its-kind pediatric therapy and rehabilitation park conceived by Dr. Urmila Kamat, designed to integrate play, recreation, and therapy in a child-friendly outdoor environment.

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The Therapy Park supports physiotherapy, sensory development, rehabilitation, and social interaction for both abled and differently-abled children.

Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children, India's first and largest pediatric hospital, serves over 1 lakh children through its outpatient services and is internationally recognized for its advanced neonatal and pediatric care. The Therapy Park complements the hospital's holistic approach towards child development, rehabilitation, and long-term recovery.

Further strengthening healthcare infrastructure, the partnership enabled the creation of the 8,260 sq. ft. Radiotherapy Ward at Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, one of India's premier cancer treatment institutions supported equally by Powerica Limited and Lokhandwala Township, through the Geeta Rohokale Foundation. The facility enhances the treatment environment for cancer patients and supports the delivery of critical oncology services to thousands of beneficiaries each year.

Most recently, Lions Club of Juhu and Powerica supported the deployment of a Health Access Vehicle for Dr. M. L. Dhawale Homeopathy Charitable Hospital, Palghar. The vehicle has been introduced to improve healthcare accessibility for residents of remote and underserved communities, helping patients reach medical facilities in a timely manner and facilitating access to essential healthcare services. The initiative addresses a critical gap in last-mile healthcare delivery and is expected to benefit thousands of patients across the Palghar region.

These projects collectively reflect a shared commitment to addressing critical healthcare needs through sustainable, need-based interventions that create meaningful and long-lasting community impact.

Speaking on the partnership, Lion Chetan Shah said:

"Meaningful social impact is created when corporate commitment, community organizations, and healthcare institutions work together with a shared purpose. Our partnership with Powerica Limited is a testament to this approach.

Over the years, we have focused on identifying critical gaps in healthcare infrastructure and accessibility and developing solutions that create long-term value for patients and communities. Whether it is enhancing patient care environments, strengthening medical infrastructure, or improving access to healthcare for underserved populations, the objective has always been to create sustainable and measurable impact.

We are grateful to the leadership of Powerica Limited, particularly Late Shri Naresh Oberoi, Shri Bharat Oberoi, Ms. Renu Oberoi, and Mr. Jai Ram Oberoi, for their continued trust and commitment towards initiatives that improve lives and strengthen community healthcare systems. Their support has enabled us to convert vision into action and deliver meaningful outcomes for those who need them most."

The partnership between Lions Club of Juhu and Powerica stands as a strong example of how corporate leadership, community organizations, and healthcare institutions can work together to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, improve accessibility, and positively impact lives across urban and rural communities alike.

About Lions Club of Juhu

Established over 67 years ago, Lions Club of Juhu is one of Mumbai's leading service organizations and is part of Lions Clubs International, the world's largest service organization. The club actively works across healthcare, education, hunger relief, environmental sustainability, vocational training, and community development, undertaking impactful projects that improve lives and strengthen communities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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