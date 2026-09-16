Liqvd Digital India Limited Plans to Establish Full-Scale Video Content Production Hub ("VCP Hubs") with Proposed Initial Public Offer ("IPO") Funds

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Liqvd Digital India Limited ("Liqvd"), a creative-first agency offering end-to-end marketing solutions (Source: Ken Research Report, page 61), is looking to establish Full-Scale VCP Hubs as it enters its next phase of growth to raise funds through a proposed IPO.

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The move comes as Video content becomes increasingly integrated into how brands create and personalise content, drive performance and reach consumers. Liqvd's focus is on turning these capabilities into practical solutions for marketing challenges, with creativity and consumer insight continuing to drive the work.

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A recent example is Amplifon's Father's Day campaign, 'Missed Words!', which used AI to take a single creative idea across six languages and regional audiences within a limited campaign window. The campaign delivered more than 2.2 million views and 863,000 engagements across platforms.

Arnab Mitra, Chairman and Managing Director, Liqvd Digital India Limited, said, "We are seeing value of video in real campaigns, from creating content at scale to helping brands understand how consumers are discovering them. With the IPO, we want to take what we have already built within our Full-Scale VCP Hubs and invest further in technology, talent and products that can address these opportunities at scale."

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Mitra added, "The opportunity is bigger than simply using AI to make things faster. The way consumers discover information, brands and products is changing, and that will require agencies to rethink how they create, distribute and measure marketing. Our aim is to build for that shift while continuing to bring the creative thinking and consumer understanding that brands need."

Liqvd has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) towards IPO to achieve its broader growth plans. The proposed IPO is subject to requisite approvals and market conditions.

About Liqvd Asia

Liqvd Asia is an independent digital growth company, integrating creativity, technology, performance marketing, data intelligence, and AI-powered innovation. Founded in 2013 by Arnab Mitra, the company offers end-to-end capabilities across strategy, creative, social media, branding, performance marketing, SEO, analytics, content production, ecommerce, and technology solutions. With proprietary AI platforms including Tesseract, iManage, and AiKonic Studios, Liqvd Asia is helping brands navigate the evolving landscape of AI-driven marketing and digital growth.

For more information, please visit: https://liqvd.asia/

Disclaimer:

Company is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public issue of its equity shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus ("DRHP") with the Stock Exchange. The DRHP is available on the website of the Company at www.liqvd.asia as well as on the website of the book running lead manager, Indorient Financial Services Limited, at www.indorient.in, and the website of the stock exchange at www.bseindia.com. Any potential investor should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, see "Risk Factors" of the Red Herring Prospectus, when available. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for any investment decision.

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