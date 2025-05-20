NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 20: A significant chunk of home buyers seems to be reposing their faith on developers who have constantly demonstrated their ability to complete projects on time without compromising on quality standards, particularly on listed entities.

A peep into the annual performance of some of the reputed listed Indian real estate companies well and truly establishes this phenomenon. For the fiscal year 2024-2025, Godrej Properties has reported a robust 31% year-on-year surge in sales at Rs. 29,444 crore. Another Mumbai headquartered real estate firm Macrotech Developer is not far behind. For the year ended March 31, 2025, Macrotech reported strong sales bookings of Rs. 17,630 crore, reflecting a healthy 21% annual growth.

The trend is just not limited to Mumbai-based developers but is rather widespread. Delhi-headquartered DLF Limited has reported robust sales of Rs. 21,223 crore in FY25, reflecting a strong year-on-year growth of 44%. The company not only exceeded its annual sales guidance of Rs. 17,000 crore but also underscored the sustained confidence of buyers in its offerings.

Similarly, Signature Global (India) Ltd. achieved pre-sales of Rs. 10,290 crore, marking a substantial 42% increase from the preceding fiscal year.

Commenting upon the performance reported by his company, Ravi Aggarwal, Co-founder & Managing Director, Signature Global (India) Ltd., said, "The year 2024-25 was a phenomenal one for us. We easily achieved the guidance by clocking a pre-sales to the tune of Rs 10,290 crore. We received phenomenal response for all our offerings from various stakeholders and with interest rates inching downwards, we are confident about the continuation of the sales momentum."

"In FY26, we plan to launch projects worth Rs 17,000 crore and are targeting pre-sales of Rs 12,500 crore. While most new launches in the region are priced at Rs 8-10 crore, Signature Global remains committed to providing homes to the maximum number of people, and as such, we will continue to focus on launching homes at prime locations in Gurugram in the price range of Rs 2-5 crore," said Ravi Aggarwal.

With most of the reputed listed entities having reported decent numbers, it reflects increasing preference of homebuyers for trusted brands that assure quality construction, timely delivery, and adherence to regulatory norms.

An ICRA research report too suggests the same. As larger and more reputable companies gain a larger market share, their performance is expected to outpace the overall industry growth, the report has mentioned.

While domestic demand continues to remain robust, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are also emerging as a significant buyer segment--attracted not only by the investment potential of Indian real estate but also by a deep emotional connection to their roots.

As part of their long-term wealth preservation strategies, NRIs are actively acquiring premium and high-value properties in major Indian metropolitan areas and even in holiday destinations. NRIs are increasingly turning to India's luxury real estate sector as a safer and more rewarding investment avenue, a recent GRI Club report has stated.

"Share of NRI investment in newly launched projects in major metros continues to rise substantially and with India remaining an attractive destination, the NRIs are expected to continue their trust on the vibrant Indian real estate," says Aggarwal.

Cities like Mumbai along with Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Bangalore are expected to attract the majority of NRI investments. While Gurugram, in particular, has emerged as a prime destination for premium and luxury real estate, some micro-market such Southern Peripheral Road, Dwarka Expressway, and Sohna are expected to outperform other areas due to their superior connectivity and rapid urban infrastructure development.



(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)