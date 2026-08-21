LIT Freedom Fashion Pageant 2026 concludes sixth edition with focus on suicide prevention

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New Delhi [India], August 21: The sixth edition of the LIT Freedom Fashion Pageant concluded on August 16, 2026, bringing together fashion, creativity and storytelling while highlighting the importance of mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

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Led by Anuradha Das, Founder of My Precious Life and Belle Events, the platform has evolved over the years from a fashion pageant into a fashion-for-purpose initiative aimed at creating conversations around mental and social well-being.

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The 2026 edition focused on the theme of suicide prevention and highlighted the importance of emotional support, compassion, human connection and seeking help during difficult times. Through the initiative, LIT aims to encourage conversations around mental health, spread awareness and remind individuals that support is available.

The platform also encourages its participants and winners to contribute to their communities and support meaningful social causes.

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Over its previous editions, LIT Freedom Fashion Pageant has highlighted issues including depression awareness, domestic violence, unmasking depression, and mental and social well-being.

Anuradha Das, who is also the Founder of A Rising Eagle Productions, is a suicide survivor, author and motivational speaker. Through My Precious Life, she works towards providing free and subsidised counselling support for professionals and young people facing difficult circumstances and emotional crises.

As a designer associated with Esma Collection, Ms. Anuradha also uses fashion and colours as a medium to communicate messages and initiate conversations around social causes.

The sixth edition received support from organisations and sponsors including Sanctum, Aid 2 Pinnacle, All Things Subh, Delta Testing & Research Laboratories, Aestrix Professional, Aestrix Quantum Mind Lab and Shades Of Diamond India Pvt. Ltd.

Over its various editions, the LIT Bharat platform has also been associated with personalities and changemakers including Dr. Benny Prasad, musician and world record holder; former Lok Sabha MP Sunita Duggal; socio-religious activist Ravinder Pandita; Jasvinder Pal, BJP Zilla President and social worker; radio personality RJ Khurafati Nitin; Prof. Dr. Prasannanshu; Mohit Sharma, Chief Warden, Civil Defence; Dr. Inder Kasturia; Dr. Nootan Yadav; Dr. Sarika Verma; Dr. Manisha Kaushik; social worker Kirti Prashar; Punjab Kesari Senior Reporter Ajay Rathore; Jitender Sharma, Mr. Bharat 2025 Winner; and mental health advocate Ranjan Kumar Das. The Robin Hood Army has also supported social service initiatives associated with the platform.

The winners of LIT Bharat Pageant 2026 included Aviana Joon as Junior LIT Bharat Winner; Vedant as Teen Male LIT Bharat and Tiyana Kapoor as Teen Female LIT Bharat.

In the Miss Bharat category, Aanmoll Kaur Bawwa was declared the winner, while Mirra and Sonali were named first and second runners-up, respectively. Meenakshi received the Miss Bharat Elegance title.

Dimple was declared the winner in the Mrs. Bharat category, followed by Deepa Pal as first runner-up and Komal as second runner-up.

In the Mr. Bharat category, Tarang Vashist was declared Mr. LIT Bharat Winner, while Kunal was named second runner-up and Manmohan Kapoor received the Mr. Bharat Elegance title.

The event also provided a platform for designers to showcase their creativity and craftsmanship. The participating designers included Matratava by Navanshita Varshney, DMASK by Dinesh Mohan, Anisha Noel and Sushant Kumar, and Esma by Anuradha Das.

With the completion of its sixth edition, LIT Freedom Fashion Pageant continues its efforts to combine fashion, creativity and community engagement with conversations around mental health and social awareness.

The initiative aims to promote hope, encourage open conversations and reinforce the message that every life has value.

LIT Freedom Fashion Pageant -- Where Fashion Meets Purpose, and Every Story Carries Hope

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