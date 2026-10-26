Lit With Restraint: Jagmag Lights’ Lanterns and Chandeliers at Taj, Surajkund

Greater Noida manufacturer Jagmag Lights made the lanterns, pendants and chandeliers for the restaurant’s debut in North India.

Company: Jagmag Lights Private Limited

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GREATER NOIDA: Above a deep green banquette at Golden Dragon, two hexagonal lanterns hang from red cords against a wall of painted plum blossom. In a private dining room off the main hall, an alabaster pendant on dark chains casts a warm amber light over a round table set for dinner. Down the hall, tiered chandeliers with patterned cream shades descend from a gold-toned vaulted ceiling.

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All of it was made by Jagmag Lights, a decorative lighting manufacturer based in Greater Noida, for Golden Dragon’s debut in North India at Taj Surajkund Resort & Spa, Delhi NCR.

The restaurant opened in 1973 at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai, and today serves Cantonese and Sichuan cuisine. Carrying more than five decades of that history into a new room, without turning it into a set, was the test the lighting had to pass.

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Heritage is easy to overdo

Chinese restaurant interiors carry a familiar risk. Lanterns, tassels and gold can drift into decoration, and a fine-dining room loses its calm.

Golden Dragon takes a quieter route. Early coverage of the opening describes classical Oriental design balanced with modern minimalism. Gold and green accents and plum blossom motifs run through the room, and the artworks draw on Guohua, the traditional Chinese painting style. One is titled The Lantern Bearer’s Mountain Journey.

That set the terms for the lighting. Each fixture had to feel Chinese in spirit and contemporary in line. It had to flatter a table at dinner, sit beside the artwork without competing with it, and suit very different settings: banquette seating, a long hall under a vaulted ceiling, and private rooms built around a single round table. It also had to hold up, because the restaurant serves lunch and dinner every day.

From reference to ceiling

Jagmag Lights makes custom lighting in a fixed sequence. A reference is captured, and the scale is locked. The company settles the design, finish, and structure before fabrication begins, then completes quality checks and packing at its factory in Greater Noida. The company says most custom pieces are ready in 15 to 20 working days once the design is locked.

The order matters. A lantern that looks right in a drawing can sit wrongly above a banquette, and a chandelier of this size has to hang true and stay serviceable in a working dining room.

The materials did part of the work. Alabaster passes light through its natural veining, and because no two pieces of the stone are veined alike, no two shades glow alike. Slim brass-toned wall lights pick up the gold of the room, and small glass drops on the chandeliers catch the light from the ceiling above.

“A room with this much history cannot carry a light that only looks right on opening night,” said Chirag Chaudhary, co-founder and MD of Jagmag Lights. “We design, fabricate and finish in our own factory, so we can stand behind the work for years. And it matters to us that a Taj room is lit by something made in India.”

What the room shows now

The lanterns above the banquette carry fine floral patterns on their panels, with red tassels beneath, and their light settles into the painted wall behind. Over the round table in the private room, the alabaster pendant gives the setting a single warm focus. In the main hall, the tiered chandeliers hang in line down the length of the room, small glass drops at the rims of their shades. On the textured wall panels, one slim brass-toned wall light is trained on a framed artwork.

“Nobody leaves a restaurant talking about brightness,” said Upasana Singh, co-founder of Jagmag Lights. “They talk about how the evening felt. In a room with this much gold and craft on the walls, our job was to let the light be generous without ever being louder than the art.”

Built to be serviced

Lighting in luxury hospitality is judged over years. Bulbs, glass and finishes wear in a busy dining room, and a custom fixture whose maker has moved on can become a replacement problem. Jagmag makes its parts in the same factory as its lights and says it will keep spares for at least 10 years.

Jagmag’s work spans hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, places of worship and homes across India and, overseas, the Hyatt Regency in Addis Ababa. Golden Dragon adds a Taj restaurant to that list.

About Jagmag Lights

Founded in 2015 by Chirag Chaudhary and Upasana Singh, Jagmag Lights is a Greater Noida-based decorative lighting manufacturer. It designs and makes designer chandeliers, bespoke wall lights, pendant lights and custom lighting at its own factory, working with materials including brass, marble, natural stone, alabaster and crystal. It supplies hospitality, architectural and residential clients in India and overseas. Jagmag Lights is a DPIIT-recognised startup. Website: jagmaglights.com

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