Lite Bite Foods Debuts First Hybrid Standalone with Street Foods by Punjab Grill & Asia Seven in Gurugram

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], October 5: Delhi NCR-based hospitality major Lite Bite Foods has opened a new outlet that brings together two of its popular quick-service brands — Street Foods by Punjab Grill and Asia Seven — under one roof at HUDA Market, Sector 14, Gurugram. The store marks the first time the company has placed these two brands in a combined, standalone high-street format, rather than their traditional mall or food-court settings.

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Until now, both Street Foods by Punjab Grill and Asia Seven had largely operated out of shopping mall food courts and multiplex zones across cities such as Gurugram, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi and Bhubaneswar, among others. This new Sector 14 launch represents a strategic shift toward high-street, neighbourhood-facing outlets, allowing the company to reach customers directly in residential and commercial catchment areas without the footfall dependency of a mall environment.

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The move follows closely on the heels of another significant format experiment by the group: earlier this year, Street Foods by Punjab Grill opened its first standalone dine-in restaurant in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, stepping into the full-service neighbourhood dining space for the first time. The Gurugram launch pushes this high-street strategy further by pairing two brands — one rooted in North Indian street food and the other in pan-Asian cuisine — within a single hybrid unit, effectively doubling the menu offering available to walk-in customers at one address.

Speaking on the launch, Ranjit Paliath, CEO, Lite Bite Foods, said:

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"With the launch of Street Foods by Punjab Grill and Asia Seven in Sector 14, we're taking a meaningful step beyond the mall and food-court formats that have defined our growth so far. This hybrid standalone format allows us to bring two of our most-loved brands directly into the neighbourhood, closer to where our guests live and work. It reflects our larger vision of building agile, high-street dining destinations that combine convenience with the quality and flavours our customers have come to expect from us."

Street Foods by Punjab Grill is built around the legacy of Lite Bite's flagship fine-dining brand, Punjab Grill, translating its Punjabi culinary heritage into a more accessible, street-food-inspired QSR format. The menu leans on classics such as kebabs, chaats, kulchas, matka dum biryani and kulhad chai, served in a modern, hygienic setup using eco-friendly earthenware.

Asia Seven, meanwhile, is Lite Bite's pan-Asian QSR brand, offering a fusion menu spanning Chinese, Japanese, Thai, Korean and Southeast Asian influences — from sizzlers and stir-fries to noodles, dumplings and sushi-style offerings, positioned for diners seeking quick, flavourful Asian fare.

Lite Bite Foods, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Gurugram, has grown into one of India's largest F&B retail companies, with a portfolio that includes Punjab Grill, Zambar, YouMee, Asia Seven, among others, spread across malls, airports, high streets and hotels in India and abroad. The company has been actively diversifying its footprint strategy over the past year — expanding into tier-2 cities, testing new QSR formats, and now piloting co-located, hybrid standalone stores.

For Lite Bite, the Sector 14 launch serves as a test case for a leaner, mall-independent growth model — one that could allow the company to scale its QSR brands faster in high-street micro-markets while offering customers a wider combined menu at a single, easily accessible location.

Address: Main Huda Market, DLF Colony, Sector 14, Gurugram

Contact: 8130595466

Delivering through Zomato & Swiggy.

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