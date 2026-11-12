NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 12: When it comes to food, children can be the toughest critics! One day, it's their absolute favourite; the next, it's met with a suspicious stare and a firm “no, thank you!” This Children's Day, turn mealtime into something little foodies can look forward to with a delicious twist on familiar favorites. From comforting Masala Macaroni with California Walnut Meat and fluffy California Walnut and Banana Pancakes to irresistible California Walnut, Chocolate and Date Bark, these recipes bring together fun flavours, exciting textures and the wholesome goodness of California Walnuts. Packed with beneficial nutrients, including plant-based omega-3 ALA, California Walnuts make a versatile addition to everyday meals and celebratory treats alike. So, get ready to delight those tiny taste buds and make every bite a little more special!

Masala Macaroni with California Walnut Meat – Shumaila Chauhan

Ingredients

Advertisement

For the California walnut Meat Crumble

½ cup California walnuts

¼ cup cooked lentils (masoor or moong)

Advertisement

1 small clove garlic

½ teaspoon cumin powder

¼ teaspoon red chili powder

Advertisement

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon oil

1 teaspoon soya sauce

For the Masala Macaroni

1 cup macaroni pasta

2 tablespoons pasta water

1 tablespoon oil or ghee

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon chili flakes

½ teaspoon garlic

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 green chili, chopped (optional)

¼ cup capsicum, diced (optional)

½ inch ginger, grated

1 large tomato, blanched and crushed

½ teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon coriander powder

½ teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon ketchup

1 teaspoon pizza seasoning

Fresh coriander leaves, cheese and chopped California walnuts for garnish

Preparation

For the California walnut Meat Crumble

1. Dry roast California walnuts on low heat for 2–3 minutes until aromatic. Cool slightly.

2. Add all ingredients to a food processor. Pulse a few times until you get a crumbly, minced texture. Do not over-process.

3. In a nonstick pan, lightly sauté the mixture with 1 teaspoon oil for 4–5 minutes on low flame, until slightly browned. Set aside.

For the Masala Macaroni

4. Cook macaroni in salted water until just done. Drain and reserve ½ cup pasta water.

5. Heat oil in a pan. Add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Add in chili flakes and garlic.

6. Add onion, green chili, and ginger. Sauté until golden.

7. Add tomatoes and cook till soft. Add a splash of water and cook till jammy.

8. Stir in turmeric, chili powder, coriander powder, garam masala, and salt. Mix well.

9. Fold in the cooked California walnut-lentil crumble, oregano, ketchup and pizza seasoning.

10. Mix and cook for 2–3 minutes to infuse flavors.

11. Add drained pasta and a few spoons of reserved water to loosen the mix.

12. Toss well to coat all pieces in masala and California walnut mix.

13. Garnish with some chopped California walnuts, coriander and cheese.

Fluffy California Walnut and Banana Pancakes

Ingredients

For Maple California walnut Cream

1/2 cup California walnuts

1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon pure maple syrup

1/4 tablespoon cinnamon

For Pancakes

1 medium-size very ripe banana

3/4 cup milk

2 tablespoons melted butter, plus additional tablespoon for skillet

1/3 cup liquid egg whites

1 cup flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup chopped California walnuts

Preparation

1. To prepare Maple California walnut cream, place all ingredients in a small food processor and process until light and fluffy.

2. Mash banana with a fork in a large bowl and stir in milk and melted butter. Stir together dry ingredients in a medium bowl and stir into banana mixture, being careful to not overmix. (A few small lumps are ok.)

3. Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form in a medium bowl. Working in 3 batches, lightly fold into batter, folding just until egg whites are incorporated.

4. Coat a very large skillet with 1/2 tablespoon melted butter or nonstick cooking spray and set over medium-low heat. Scoop about 1/4 cup batter into skillet for each pancake.

5. Cook until very bubbly on the surface, then turn and cook for 30 seconds more. Serve immediately with Maple California walnut cream.

6. Sprinkle chopped California walnuts evenly on top.

California Walnut, Chocolate and Date Bark

Ingredients

150g California Walnuts, plus 25g chopped

1 teaspoon water

100g plain chocolate, chopped

20 pitted dates (150g)

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.

2. Place the 150g California walnuts on a baking tray and bake for 5-8 minutes until golden. Then place straight in a high-speed blender and mix until it forms a smooth California walnut butter, adding 1 teaspoon water if it looks too dry.

3. Place the chocolate in a bowl over and pan of simmering water over a low heat and allow to melt, cool slightly.

4. Split open the dates and lay out on a sheet of parchment paper to form a rectangle, 5 dates down and 4 dates across (approx. 14x16 cm). Top with another sheet of parchment and bash with a rolling pin until flattened.

5. Remove the top sheet of parchment. Spread with the California walnut butter and then pour over the chocolate and spread until evenly coating the rectangle. Sprinkle with the chopped California walnuts and chill until set. Break into pieces to serve.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)