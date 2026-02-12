"Little Wings" Spreads Its Wings: Opens 7 New Stores Across India in Just 3 Months

SMPL

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 12: A new name is rapidly emerging in the world of kids' fashion. Ajmera Fashion Limited's kidswear franchise brand 'Little Wings' has opened new stores in seven cities across India in the last three months. The stores launched in Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Odisha have created a strong buzz in the market. Each store inauguration witnessed a large footfall, with parents enjoying shopping for their children.

Launched earlier this year, Little Wings is primarily targeting Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Offering a stylish and affordable range of clothing for children aged 0 to 15 years, the brand is quickly gaining popularity. Its key strength lies in providing international-quality products at local price points, making premium kidswear accessible to families in smaller cities.

Ajmera Group Founder and CEO, Ajay Ajmera, said, "We conducted research across more than 50 cities and found a huge gap in the availability of branded kidswear in smaller towns. Through Little Wings, we want children in every corner of the country to have access to good, comfortable, and stylish clothing." His vision is clear: every child deserves quality clothing, regardless of where they live.

Little Wings offers a complete range including frocks, denim, ethnic wear, party wear, T-shirts, shorts, and innerwear. Made from super-soft fabrics and available in vibrant colors, the collection is being well received by both children and parents. The design team has developed every product keeping children's comfort and ease in mind. A wide selection of party and wedding wear is also attracting customers.

The franchise owner from Benipur shared, "The response has been excellent since the store opened. We received more customers than expected in the very first week. People here were waiting for a good branded kidswear store, and Little Wings has filled that gap."

Little Wings operates on a FOFO (Franchise Owned, Franchise Operated) model. Franchise partners receive complete support in store setup, merchandising, inventory management, and marketing. The company regularly launches new collections and trending designs to ensure customers always get fresh and updated stock.

Ajmera Group CFO, Vijay Ajmera, stated, "Kidswear is one of the fastest-growing categories in Indian retail. With rising incomes and increasing focus on children's fashion, this is the right time to enter this segment." He added that the brand is not just selling clothes but providing parents with a reliable and convenient shopping experience.

Little Wings aims to establish its presence in every district of the country and has set a target of opening over 100 stores by next year. The brand will also soon be available on online platforms, enabling customers in remote areas to benefit from its offerings.

Ajay Ajmera added, "We have only just begun. Little Wings is not just a business; it is a movement to give wings to children's dreams and create employment opportunities for entrepreneurs." He believes that big dreams exist even in small towns, and Little Wings is becoming a medium to fulfill them.

It is worth noting that the Ajmera Group already runs the successful Ajmera Trends brand with over 200 outlets across India, which further strengthens the credibility of this new venture. The company's strong supply chain, experienced team, and customer-centric approach are positioning Little Wings as a trusted name in the market.

Individuals interested in taking a Little Wings franchise can contact: +91 9662064475.

