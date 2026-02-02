"Live! From The Warehouse", a dark, pulse-racing comic thriller led by the electric Aryaman Krishna Aggarwal

PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2: After a successful Delhi edition, Mumbai' theatre circuit was ablazed with "Live! From The Warehouse," a bold, sharp-edged dark comic thriller that dives deep into the psychology of digital fame and the chaos of going viral in a hyper-connected world. At the heart of this gripping production stands one of the capital's most promising young performers, Aryaman Krishna Aggarwal, delivering a tour-de-force performance that is raw, magnetic, and unmissable.

Advertisement

"Live! From The Warehouse" is designed as a fast-paced, immersive theatrical experience that unravels the dangerous and often absurd lengths individuals go to in pursuit of overnight relevance.

Advertisement

Anchoring the entire narrative, Aryaman Krishna Aggarwal brings depth, volatility, and nuance to the performance, portraying the unraveling of a young man caught between ambition, insecurity, and the intoxicating lure of internet fame. His portrayal is layered with emotional precision, dark wit, and a gripping unpredictability that keeps audiences glued to every second unfolding on stage.

*Speaking about his experience, Aryaman shares* _"Live! From The Warehouse allowed me to explore the messy, vulnerable, and often dangerous spaces we carry within ourselves, the need to be validated, the fear of being invisible, and the lengths we go to for that fleeting moment of spotlight. This story feels deeply relevant to the world we're all living in today"

Advertisement

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)