DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / "Live! From The Warehouse", a dark, pulse-racing comic thriller led by the electric Aryaman Krishna Aggarwal

"Live! From The Warehouse", a dark, pulse-racing comic thriller led by the electric Aryaman Krishna Aggarwal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:05 PM Feb 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2: After a successful Delhi edition, Mumbai' theatre circuit was ablazed with "Live! From The Warehouse," a bold, sharp-edged dark comic thriller that dives deep into the psychology of digital fame and the chaos of going viral in a hyper-connected world. At the heart of this gripping production stands one of the capital's most promising young performers, Aryaman Krishna Aggarwal, delivering a tour-de-force performance that is raw, magnetic, and unmissable.

Advertisement

"Live! From The Warehouse" is designed as a fast-paced, immersive theatrical experience that unravels the dangerous and often absurd lengths individuals go to in pursuit of overnight relevance.

Advertisement

Anchoring the entire narrative, Aryaman Krishna Aggarwal brings depth, volatility, and nuance to the performance, portraying the unraveling of a young man caught between ambition, insecurity, and the intoxicating lure of internet fame. His portrayal is layered with emotional precision, dark wit, and a gripping unpredictability that keeps audiences glued to every second unfolding on stage.

*Speaking about his experience, Aryaman shares* _"Live! From The Warehouse allowed me to explore the messy, vulnerable, and often dangerous spaces we carry within ourselves, the need to be validated, the fear of being invisible, and the lengths we go to for that fleeting moment of spotlight. This story feels deeply relevant to the world we're all living in today"

Advertisement

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts