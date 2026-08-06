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Singapore, August 6: Triangle announces it has raised US$15 million in combined equity and venture debt: a $10 million equity seed round led by DSG Consumer Partners, joined by Golden Gate Ventures, the Oberoi Family Office and prominent angel investors, plus a $5 million venture debt facility from Genesis Alternative Ventures. The capital raise marks the largest institutional bet on Asia-Pacific's experience economy sector by a regional operator, a sign of the growing tailwind behind this fast-growing segment.

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Backed by US$15 million and three decades of industry expertise, Triangle Group is set to scale Asia-Pacific's live touring and festivals infrastructure, with former Live Nation Asia Pacific President Roger Field joining the founders full-time to turbocharge the next phase of growth.

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Alongside the capital raise, Roger Field, formerly President of Live Nation Asia Pacific and CEO of Live Nation Australia & New Zealand, has joined Triangle Asia as Executive Director and Operating Partner, after one year as an advisor and investor in the business.

"We set out to build seamless, end-to-end infrastructure for artists and festivals coming to Asia. A raise this size in this market, and the region's most senior executive choosing to join us, are the clearest proof yet that vision is real, and ready to scale," said Greg Hargrave, CEO & co-founder of Triangle.

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With nearly 60% of the world's Gen Z consumers living in the region, Asia-Pacific's live entertainment market is projected to reach $75 billion by 2033, growing at 6.3% annually.

Together, the capital and the key hires complete a founding team with genuinely complementary skills: scaling businesses, entertainment industry expertise, regional relationships, and three decades of on-ground delivery. What distinguishes Triangle from the global operators is where it's built from, how it thinks, and the depth of operational expertise the team brings.

"Running Live Nation across this region taught me one thing: Asia-Pacific doesn't need a global template; it needs an operator who understands every market individually. That's the business we're building at Triangle, where the standards of a global player are applied with a regional focus," said Roger Field.

Building relationships on both sides, with the artist and with the consumer, Triangle will deliver to the same standard in every market, without homogenising the audience. The company manages all aspects of Live Touring and Festivals, including the financial risk of owning a tour or festival P & L, from first offer to last encore. For artists and their representation, this translates into a continuity of delivery across every market Triangle operates in, without a one-size-fits-all approach to how each artist gets there.

"We build around the specific artist in terms of who their audience is, which markets are ready, when to step up and when to hold. We're not booking a one-off; we're routing a region," said Zaran Vachha, MD, Culture & Creative & Co-Founder of Triangle.

Founders Greg Hargrave and Zaran Vachha built Triangle on complementary backgrounds: Vachha has been deep in Asia's touring and festival circuit, and Hargrave has been a fintech and public markets operator, who knows how to scale businesses. He was the former CEO of a multibillion-dollar ASX-listed company. Roger Field brings three decades in live entertainment, with past roles in ticketing, venue management and concert and festival promotion. His 13-year tenure at Live Nation culminated in becoming CEO of Live Nation Australia & New Zealand, then President of Live Nation Asia Pacific from 2020, responsible for 11 markets and more than 400 staff.

The timing behind Triangle's capital raise reflects a genuine structural shift in the way audiences are consuming music in a globalised way. The worldwide reach of K-pop and Latin music is proof that an artist's fanbase now exists everywhere, not just in their home market. Artists can no longer rely on sustainable income from recorded music, making live touring and opening new markets essential. Triangle will also target a wider layer of consumer-facing services, including travel and hospitality packages, that the experience economy now runs on.

The Investors

DSG Consumer Partners (DSGCP), which has backed some of India and Southeast Asia's highest-growth consumer brands, led the round as its first investment in live entertainment, together with Golden Gate Ventures.

"Our conviction rests on timing and the team. The structural tailwinds are undeniable: new venues, government support, and surging fan demand," said Sameer Mehta, Managing Director & Head of Southeast Asia, DSGCP.

The Oberoi family joins as a notable investor syndicate, and Genesis Alternative Ventures provided the venture debt facility.

"We are delighted to partner with Triangle as they build the infrastructure behind APAC's experience economy," said Eddy Ng, Partner, Genesis Alternative Ventures.

About Triangle:

Triangle Group is Asia-Pacific's only homegrown, end-to-end live entertainment platform, spanning 18 cities in 9 countries. Formerly Creation Collective, it is headquartered in Singapore. (www.trianglegroup.live)

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