Livlit Expands Its Mumbai Footprint with the Launch of Anugraha, a Premium Student Co-Living Residence in Juhu

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: Livlit, Mumbai's fastest-growing premium co-living community for students and young professionals, has announced the launch of Anugraha, its newest residence located on Gulmohar Road in the heart of Juhu-Vile Parle. The launch marks another milestone in Livlit's rapid expansion across Mumbai, bringing its portfolio to 12 properties and further strengthening its commitment to redefining student living through thoughtfully designed, community-centric spaces.

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Spread across 12,000 sq. ft. and rising 11 storeys, Anugraha offers 91 beds in a premium unisex co-living environment tailored to the evolving needs of today's students. Strategically located opposite Criticare Hospital on Gulmohar Road, the property provides seamless access to some of Mumbai's leading educational institutions, including Mithibai College, NM College and NMIMS, making it an ideal address for students seeking both convenience and quality of life.

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Drawing inspiration from timeless French interiors and the playful elegance of vibrant striped motifs, Anugraha has been envisioned as a sophisticated urban sanctuary. Every detail has been carefully curated to elevate the resident experience from state-of-the-art interiors and abundant natural light to thoughtfully designed communal spaces that foster both connection and well-being.

The residence features a host of lifestyle amenities, including a cafe-style dining space, resident lounge, wellness room, rooftop retreat and fully equipped designer kitchens on every floor. Designed with enhanced by ample ventilation and sunlight, the property offers a living experience that balances comfort, functionality and aesthetics.

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Beyond the residence itself, Anugraha benefits from its prime location within one of Mumbai's most vibrant student neighbourhoods. Residents enjoy easy connectivity to Andheri Metro Station and Andheri Railway Station, both located approximately 1.5 kilometres away, while major business districts such as Andheri East and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) remain within easy reach.

Speaking on the launch, Mayank Bajaj, Founder of Livlit, said: "Vile Parle has long been one of Mumbai's oldest and most competitive student housing markets, catering to over 5,000 students every year. We have been fortunate to secure a prime property in this sought-after location, offering quality amenities and exceptional value. This opportunity allows us to provide residents with a comfortable and well-connected living experience in one of the city's most vibrant student hubs. Anugraha represents another important step in Livlit's mission to raise the standard of student accommodation in India through thoughtfully designed spaces, strong community experiences and a resident-first approach."

With rentals starting from INR 65,000 per month, Anugraha reflects Livlit's broader vision of creating premium, fully managed living environments that go beyond accommodation to foster community, convenience and personal growth.

As demand for high-quality student housing continues to rise across Mumbai, Livlit remains focused on expanding its footprint through strategically located properties that combine design excellence, operational efficiency and an enriching resident experience.

About Livlit

Livlit is Mumbai's fastest-growing premium co-living community for students and young working professionals. With over 1,200 residents across a growing portfolio of properties in key neighbourhoods including Fort, Prabhadevi, Juhu, BKC, Vile Parle and Kharghar, Livlit is redefining urban living through fully managed, design-led residences that prioritise comfort, convenience, safety and community.

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