LIXIL Expands Housing Technology Business in India with New Manufacturing Facility in Hyderabad

Driven by the newly formed "LHT Global" organization, this strategic expansion accelerates international growth to meet surging demand.

GURUGRAM, India, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LIXIL Corporation ("LIXIL"), maker of pioneering water and housing products, today announced a major expansion of its manufacturing footprint with a new window manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, India. Spanning 500,000 square feet and slated to commence operations in 2028, the new plant will substantially boost LIXIL's local production capabilities in the country—aligning with the Indian government's "Make in India" initiative while establishing a highly responsive, localized supply chain under its LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT) India business.

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The new facility will be complemented by LHT's existing window manufacturing plant in IMT Manesar, Haryana, to meet rising domestic demand for pre-engineered aluminum window systems and sliding door profiles marketed under the TOSTEM brand and affirming India as a key strategic growth hub for the region.

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The expansion is projected to increase the TOSTEM brand's local production ratio in the country from 30% to over 60%, significantly increasing local production capability, responsiveness, and service to customers across Northern and Southern India.

A significant challenge for Indian builders and homeowners is to secure consistent, high-quality aluminum window frames for their property projects – from large projects to individual homes. LHT's expanding production and operating footprint aims to meet this demand with its proprietary TOSTEM "Windows in the Box" solution. This solution ships precision-engineered, ready-to-assemble window kits directly to site with consistent global quality and manufacturing, where 80% of quality-critical processes are managed in-house. This innovation eliminates the quality headache for builders and homeowners who source and coordinate multiple local fabricators. This will be supported by a concurrent retail expansion spanning about 160 partner companies, over 150 showroom locations across 130 cities.

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Commenting on the investment, Hardeep Singh, Managing Director, TOSTEM India, said: "India's rapid development and urbanization must be matched with high quality buildings and homes. We are confident that our new Hyderabad facility will deliver TOSTEM global quality that is proudly "Made In India" for premium, pre-engineered aluminum windows and doors. Together with our Haryana facility, we look forward to serving our Indian distributors, business partners, and homeowners, with "Windows in the Box" and other quality solutions and services."

Ichiro Murakoshi, Asia Pacific Head of TOSTEM, added: "Our latest investment establishes India as a strategic growth hub for the LIXIL Housing Technology business under the newly formed "LHT Global" organization. We are combining advanced global technology and products with localized operational strength, to more completely serve our customers in the country and in the Asia-Pacific region. Together with industry partners, we look forward to fulfilling the LIXIL purpose to make better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere."

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high-quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry-leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com.

About TOSTEM

TOSTEM is a globally trusted Japanese brand renowned for high-quality aluminium windows and doors. Backed by a legacy of over 100 years, we combine thoughtful design with functional excellence, setting global benchmarks across the building materials industry. Awarded prestigious honors including the Red Dot, iF, Best100, and German Design Awards, our products remain a favorite choice nationwide. Quality is our top priority: every door and window meets rigorous international testing standards and features our patented TEXGUARD coating, delivering superior scratch resistance and protection for up to 40 years. TOSTEM emphasizes precision, durability, and a seamless user experience. Through our innovative "window-in-a-box" concept, each pre-engineered unit ensures a perfect fit, error-free delivery, and effortless installation. With integrated features such as EPDM coatings and rubber gaskets for superior sealing, TOSTEM delivers solutions that harmonize strength and style to enhance the comfort and aesthetics of every living space. (Global website: https://www.tostem.com/; India website: https://www.tostemindia.com/)

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