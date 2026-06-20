Lloyds Realty Earns Great Place to Work Certification, Reinforcing its People-First Growth Journey

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Lloyds Realty Developers Limited announced that it has been certified as a Great Place To Work, recognising the company’s commitment to fostering a high-trust, people-centric workplace culture built on employee experience, shared values, and long-term growth. The recognition comes at an important stage in the company’s journey as it continues to strengthen its presence across Mumbai.

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The Great Place To Work Certification is awarded to organizations that achieve a minimum of 70% positive response on an employee experience survey evaluating key areas such as credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. For more than 30 years, Great Place To Work has served as the global authority on workplace culture, drawing on insights from over 100 million employees across 150 countries through a rigorous, research-driven methodology widely regarded as the gold standard for assessing and defining exceptional workplaces.

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Commenting on the recognition, Ravi Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Lloyds Realty Developers Limited, said, “Receiving the Great Place To Work Certification is a proud milestone for Lloyds Realty and a reflection of the culture our teams have built together over time. As we continue to expand our footprint and pursue the next phase of growth, our people remain the foundation of everything we do. Accountability, Integrity, and Transparency are not simply values we uphold — they shape how we work, collaborate, and build lasting relationships with our employees, partners, and communities. I would like to thank every member of the Lloyds Realty family for their trust, dedication, and passion. We remain committed to creating an environment where individuals feel empowered to grow, contribute meaningfully, and take pride in shaping the future of our organisation.” “At Great Place To Work, we believe a great workplace is built through trust, purpose, and a people-first approach. By earning this Certification, Lloyds Realty Developers Ltd. has demonstrated its commitment to prioritizing employee experience and cultivating a culture where people thrive. This milestone celebrates your team’s dedication to creating a workplace that inspires excellence,” said Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work, India.

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As the company enters its next phase of growth, Lloyds Realty remains focused on strengthening a culture that attracts and nurtures talent, encourages innovation, and enables teams to create lasting value for customers, partners, and the communities it serves.

About Lloyds Realty Developers Limited Lloyds Realty Developers Limited is a Mumbai-based real estate development company and a subsidiary of Lloyds Enterprises Limited. Formerly known as Aristo Realty Developers Ltd. and tracing its roots back over three decades, the company has delivered close to 3 million square feet of residential and commercial real estate across Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Tirupur, with landmark projects such as Pearl Residency, Lloyds Garden, and The Qube. The company brings a long-standing legacy in Mumbai’s redevelopment space, including cluster redevelopment and MHADA schemes, and is currently expanding its portfolio with new launches such as The Nilayam in Goregaon and Solace in Dadar (West). Guided by Chairman and Managing Director Ravi Agarwal, Lloyds Realty Developers Limited continues to focus on quality craftsmanship, timely delivery, and sustainable urban development across India's real estate sector. www.lloydsrealty.com.

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About Great Place To Work Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Through its certification process and surveys, the organization helps companies measure and improve their employee experience.

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