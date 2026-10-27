Local residents near toll plazas to get annual passes for Rs 1,500-Rs 3,000 from November 1

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The Government of India will introduce a concessional annual pass for eligible non-commercial vehicle owners living within 20 km of National Highway fee plazas from November 1, 2026, allowing them to commute through designated toll plazas at a fixed annual fee of Rs 1,500 or Rs 3,000, depending on the location of the plaza.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said the initiative aims to make travel more economical for residents living near toll plazas and improve ease of commuting. The annual fee will be Rs 1,500 for fee plazas located outside municipal or local town limits and Rs 3,000 for plazas situated within these limits.

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Under the new provision, eligible vehicle owners with a valid and functional FASTag can choose between the existing monthly pass and the concessional local pass for a specific fee plaza. The pass will be valid only for the designated plaza and cannot be transferred to other toll plazas.

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The facility will not be available on National Highways and expressways where toll collection follows a closed user-fee system. It will also not be issued at locations where a service road or alternative road is available for commuters.

The annual local pass will be available at eligible toll plazas from November 1, while the facility will be accessible through the Rajmargyatra mobile application from December 1, 2026, according to the ministry.

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The provision has been notified through the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) (Fifth Amendment) Rules, 2026, under the National Highways Act, 1956.

The Central Government may revise the annual pass rates every year, with any revised rates taking effect from April 1, the ministry said.

The move comes as FASTag adoption continues to expand across the country, with more than 13 crore FASTags issued. The concessional pass is intended to provide an additional payment option for residents who frequently travel through toll plazas located close to their homes.

The scheme is limited to eligible non-commercial vehicle owners residing within the prescribed 20-km radius, and its benefits will depend on the location and eligibility conditions of the individual fee plaza.

The ministry said the initiative is aimed at enhancing ease of living for local residents by making frequent journeys through designated National Highway fee plazas more affordable. (ANI)

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