Logic Fruit Technologies Appoints Sunil Kar President & CEO to Lead Next Phase of Global Growth

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) / Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 5: Logic Fruit Technologies (LFT), a leading provider of FPGA, SoC, and semiconductor system-design solutions, today announced the appointment of Sunil Kar as its President & Chief Executive Officer (President & CEO), effective immediately. Co-founder and outgoing CEO Sanjeev Kumar will transition to Executive Chairman, focusing on strategic partnerships, ecosystem alliances, and long-term growth initiatives. This leadership realignment marks a significant milestone in Logic Fruit's journey toward becoming a global semiconductor systems leader.

"I am honored to lead Logic Fruit into an era of transformative growth. Over the past 15 years, Sanjeev and our founders have built a company that matters--not just to our customers, but to the semiconductor ecosystem. My focus will be to accelerate innovation, deepen our customer partnerships, and position the company for its next chapter of growth on the global stage. Together, we will build something bigger--an India-based global semiconductor company that shapes the future and creates extraordinary value for everyone who believes in our vision," said Sunil Kar, President & CEO, Logic Fruit Technologies.

Sunil Kar is a US-based semiconductor leader with over 30 years of experience in driving growth, innovation, and global operations. He has held senior leadership roles at Xilinx (now AMD), IDT (now Renesas), Ascenium, NetLogic (acquired by Broadcom), and NEC (Japan). A former Vice President and Business Head at Xilinx, Sunil has managed businesses exceeding $500 million in annual revenue, led global teams, and driven multiple M&A and strategic partnerships. He also advises startups and public companies across data center/computing, mobile telecom, and enterprise markets.

"Fifteen years ago, we started this company with a bold dream--to build a semiconductor systems design and engineering company serving customers in India and around the world. Today, that dream is becoming reality, but our greatest chapters are still ahead. Sunil's arrival marks the beginning of our most ambitious phase yet. With his experience and proven track record of scaling global businesses, we will accelerate revenue growth, expand our market presence significantly, and cement our position as a strategic player shaping the semiconductor industry's future. As Executive Chairman, I will focus on forging partnerships and driving the strategic initiatives that will fuel this expansion. This isn't a transition--it's a launchpad," said Sanjeev Kumar, Executive Chairman, Logic Fruit Technologies.

Under Sunil's leadership, Logic Fruit Technologies will strengthen its system-solutions engineering capabilities across high-growth verticals, including AI/data center, robotics and industrial automation, aerospace and defense, telecom, and autonomous driving. The company's strategy will focus on deepening R&D investment in advanced system architectures, proprietary IP, and design methodologies while expanding its footprint in North America and Europe to serve global technology leaders and OEMs. By forging strategic partnerships with leading semiconductor vendors, cloud platforms, and tier-one customers, the company aims to become the go-to systems-engineering partner for mission-critical semiconductor applications and help establish India as a hub for world-class semiconductor systems innovation.

About Sunil Kar

About Logic Fruit Technologies

Logic Fruit Technologies is a global semiconductor systems-solutions company with offices in India and the US. It delivers programmable systems solutions--silicon IP, system design & integration, and embedded software--for compute and networking infrastructure. The company differentiates on value: architecture quality, deep integration, and benchmarked performance. Its mission is to empower innovation and advance technology through intelligent semiconductor solutions, and its vision is to be the trusted leader in delivering innovative semiconductor solutions that enable the future.

