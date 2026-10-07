DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Logic Fruit Technologies Launches L-Nex™, an India-Engineered Reconfigurable BMC Platform for AI and Datacenter Infrastructure

Logic Fruit Technologies Launches L-Nex™, an India-Engineered Reconfigurable BMC Platform for AI and Datacenter Infrastructure

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:56 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 7: Logic Fruit Technologies, a deep-tech semiconductor product company headquartered in India, today announced L-Nex™, a new family of FPGA-based Baseboard Management Controller (BMC) products for next-generation AI, cloud, datacenter and sovereign computing infrastructure.

Advertisement

Every server contains a BMC — a small, independent computer that powers the system on and off, monitors temperature, fans and power, updates firmware and provides remote access, even when the main operating system is down. L-Nex brings this critical control function onto a reconfigurable FPGA SoC, designed around the Open Compute Project (OCP) DC-SCM 2.x standard and running open-source OpenBMC.

Advertisement

The core idea: move server management from a largely fixed-function silicon model to a configurable platform. Customers can shape selected capabilities during system design, and evolve them after deployment through authenticated software and FPGA bitstream updates — as security standards, protocols and infrastructure needs change.

Built for a rapidly changing AI infrastructure market

Advertisement

-        AI and GPU servers are raising demands on telemetry, power and thermal control, security and lifecycle management.

-        Servers remain deployed for many years, while cryptographic and management standards keep evolving.

-        Conventional BMCs fix key hardware functions at silicon manufacture; changing them requires a new chip.

-        L-Nex implements selected management, interface and security functions in programmable hardware instead.

-        Qualified customers gain a controlled path to platform-specific capabilities — without developing a new BMC ASIC.

One management architecture — Configure, Deploy, Evolve, Extend

-        Configure during design: OEMs, ODMs and infrastructure customers work with Logic Fruit on platform-specific interfaces, telemetry and security functions.

-        Deploy on an open, standard platform: OCP DC-SCM/DC-SCI architecture, upstream OpenBMC and standard DMTF interfaces.

-        Evolve throughout the lifecycle: reconfigurable fabric lets selected functions be updated rather than waiting for a new silicon generation.

-        Extend for qualified customers: controlled customer extensions, software source access and, under licence, Logic Fruit FPGA fabric IP and reserved fabric capacity.

Key capabilities

-        Open software: upstream OpenBMC on Yocto and Linux LTS; Redfish, IPMI 2.0, PLDM/MCTP and SPDM; source-delivered BSP and drivers.

-        Hardware-rooted security: secure boot, firmware authentication and rollback protection, attestation, NIST SP 800-193 firmware resiliency.

-        Cryptographic agility: a path toward post-quantum algorithms without replacing the management architecture.

-        Host-independent telemetry: on-module thermal-anomaly detection, fan-failure prediction and power-trend analysis, planned for early access.

-        Rich host interfaces: eSPI, PECI, PCIe with MCTP, I2C/I3C, NC-SI, LTPI and remote KVM — implemented as Logic Fruit FPGA IP.

-        Multi-silicon architecture: common software and platform across FPGA SoC families, reducing dependence on a single BMC silicon source.

“AI and datacenter infrastructure is evolving at extraordinary speed, but many of the critical control functions inside a server are still defined by fixed-function silicon. With L-Nex, we want to change that model — building a reconfigurable management platform that customers can help shape for their next-generation systems, and that continues evolving after deployment. Together with L-QNTX™, L-Nex reflects our strategy of building core semiconductor, security and infrastructure technologies in India for global markets,” said Sunil Kar, President and CEO, Logic Fruit Technologies.

India-engineered deep technology for global infrastructure

-        Module architecture, board design, FPGA fabric RTL, firmware, OpenBMC integration and a substantial share of validation are led by Logic Fruit’s India-based engineering team.

-        Designed from inception for international datacenter standards and global customers.

-        Offers in-country engineering, support and customization for India’s growing datacenter, cloud and sovereign AI-compute build-out.

-        Gives Indian government, defence and critical-infrastructure programs greater visibility and control over a security-critical server component.

-        Marks Logic Fruit’s expansion from engineering services into proprietary products, software and licensable IP.

Complementary to L-QNTX™

L-Nex complements Logic Fruit’s recently announced L-QNTX™ crypto-agile security platform: L-QNTX addresses cryptographic IP, root of trust and HSMs, while L-Nex addresses the management and control layer of server infrastructure. The two are complementary product platforms; any shared technology will follow their respective development and validation roadmaps.

Early evaluation and design-partner program

-        L-Nex is an early product family currently under development.

-        Production readiness is targeted for Q3 2027.

-        Planned family: L-Nex™ BMC727, BMC628 and BMC928 hardware platforms and the L-Nex™ BMC SW27 software platform.

-        Logic Fruit is engaging OEMs, ODMs, hyperscalers, infrastructure operators, silicon partners and technology companies now — while their next-generation platforms are still being architected.

For architecture briefings, evaluation planning or design-partner discussions, contact info@logic-fruit.com  or visit www.logic-fruit.com/.

About Logic Fruit Technologies

Logic Fruit Technologies is a deep-tech semiconductor product company headquartered in India and serving customers worldwide. The company’s engineering capabilities span FPGA and ASIC design, AI/ML hardware and software systems, high-speed interface IP, mission-critical defence systems and FPGA-based hardware platforms. Logic Fruit serves customers across AI and datacenter infrastructure, aerospace and defence, communications, industrial systems and robotics. With L-Nex™, the company is extending these capabilities into reconfigurable server management, security and datacenter infrastructure.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts