Logic Labs Infotronics Expands Focus on AI, ADAS and Connected Mobility Technologies

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Logic Labs Infotronics Limited, an Indian technology company specializing in Internet of Things (IoT), telematics and automotive electronics, is strengthening its research and development capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), connected dashcams and autonomous mobility technologies as part of its long-term expansion strategy.

The company, established in 2017, is working towards expanding its technology portfolio to address evolving requirements in vehicle connectivity, intelligent monitoring, fleet management and automotive safety. Its development strategy focuses on indigenous technology capabilities and the growing adoption of connected systems across India's transportation and mobility sectors.

Logic Labs Infotronics Limited currently operates through a distribution network of more than 2,900 channel partners, across different regions of the country. The company has developed its operations around fleet management technologies, telematics and related automotive applications.

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The company's future technology roadmap includes exploring AI-enabled automotive solutions, connected softwares, robotics and autonomous technology applications. These areas represent potential opportunities as automotive manufacturers, fleet operators and transportation businesses increasingly explore digital monitoring, vehicle intelligence and technology-enabled safety systems.

During a recent exclusive interview with Zee News, Jaypal H. Sanghvi, Chairman and Managing Director of Logic Labs Infotronics Limited, outlined the company's approach to technology development, operational sustainability and future expansion. He highlighted the importance of building technical expertise, understanding customer requirements and maintaining disciplined business operations while developing technology-driven solutions.

Logic Labs Infotronics has followed a bootstrapped business model since its establishment, relying on internally generated resources rather than external funding to support its development.

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The company also holds recognition under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) startup framework and is registered as a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME), according to information shared by the company.

With connected mobility technologies becoming increasingly relevant to commercial transportation and vehicle management, Logic Labs Infotronics Limited aims to strengthen its position through continued research, product development and expansion into emerging automotive technology segments.

The company's MD shared his philosophy on business priorities, advised to keep ourselves upgraded with technology and other development plans were discussed during the exclusive Zee News interview, available on YouTube.

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