Logicboots Introduces Coeur.AI at VivaTech Paris 2026, Expanding Its Global Footprint via Leading Startup Accelerators

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New Delhi [India], June 27: Logicboots Pvt. Ltd., a Delhi-based deep-tech company focused on AI-powered healthcare technologies, has unveiled its flagship innovation Coeur.AI, an AI-powered wireless stethoscope designed to support initial screening of cardio-respiratory conditions. The company introduced the technology to the global innovation ecosystem during Viva Technology Paris 2026, one of Europe's largest startup and technology events.

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Founded by Amit Kumar Singh and Swarn lata, Logicboots is developing next-generation healthcare technologies aimed at making early screening more accessible and affordable. The vision behind Coeur.AI was inspired by the loss of Amit Kumar Singh's father due to delayed diagnosis and limited access to timely healthcare, motivating the founders to develop intelligent tools that can assist healthcare professionals in identifying potential conditions at an early stage.

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Coeur.AI combines advanced acoustic sensing, embedded electronics, and artificial intelligence to analyze heart and lung sounds and assist healthcare professionals in the initial screening of conditions including pneumonia, tuberculosis, asthma, COPD, and cardiac rhythm abnormalities. The portable device connects wirelessly with a companion application, enabling digital auscultation and secure data management.

"Our mission is to democratize intelligent diagnostics and empower healthcare professionals with affordable AI-enabled tools that can support initial screening and help reduce delays in identifying potential cardio-respiratory conditions," said Amit Kumar Singh, Founder and CEO of Logicboots Pvt. Ltd.

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The company has been selected for several prestigious international programs. Logicboots participated in the Harvard Foundry Bootcamp, was selected among the Top 18 startups globally for the Sisu Launchpad Accelerator in Helsinki, Finland, and has been selected for the Maria 01 Northern Lights Accelerator, one of the Nordic region's leading startup programs.

Coeur.AI was showcased to the global innovation community at Viva Technology Paris 2026, reflecting the company's ambition to bring AI-enabled healthcare technologies developed in India to international markets.

Logicboots is supported by leading Indian innovation ecosystems, including AIC IIT Delhi, MedTech Centre SGPGI Lucknow, and Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). The company is actively developing AI-powered healthcare technologies while positioning Indian deep-tech innovation on the global stage.

"Presenting Coeur.AI at VivaTech Paris 2026 and participating in globally recognized accelerator programs validates our vision of building healthcare technologies from India for the world. We believe AI-assisted screening solutions can help improve access to timely care and strengthen primary healthcare systems worldwide," Singh added.

The company plans to undertake pilot studies and strengthen collaborations with hospitals, research institutions, and healthcare organizations for further validation and commercialization of Coeur.AI.

About Logicboots Pvt. Ltd.

Logicboots Pvt. Ltd. is a Delhi-based deep-tech company focused on artificial intelligence and healthcare technologies. Founded by Amit Kumar Singh and Swarn lata, the company develops intelligent solutions aimed at improving access to affordable healthcare. Its flagship product, Coeur.AI, is an AI-powered wireless stethoscope platform designed to support initial screening of cardio-respiratory conditions and advance digital healthcare delivery.The Team Comprising Krishnankan,Aman,Mayank & Parv who worked day and night to make this decade old ambition come true.

The company is currently expanding its operations with a strategic focus on Europe and the United States, leveraging global accelerator programs and partnerships to scale its AI-powered healthcare solutions internationally.

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contact@logicboots.com

www.logicboots.com

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