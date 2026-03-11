Logistics Journey of Mrs. Bectors with Traqo

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 11: When a food company grows from a single home-based venture in Ludhiana to a distribution network spanning 65+ countries, freight visibility is not an operational preference; it is what separates a functioning supply chain from one that is constantly catching up.

Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, the company behind the Cremica biscuit brand and English Oven bakery products, has partnered with logistics technology firm Traqo to bring real-time tracking and automation to its distribution network. The tie-up spans the full breadth of the company's operations retail stores, quick-service restaurant chains, and B2B channels across India, alongside international freight movements reaching markets across six continents.

The Problem with Scale

Growth adds complexity. For Mrs. Bectors, scaling across six bakery plants and multiple warehouses while simultaneously managing export commitments meant that logistics coordination had quietly become one of the company's most demanding operational challenges. Shipment visibility was limited, decisions were delayed waiting for updates that arrived too late, and manual processes that once worked at a smaller scale were struggling to hold up across a network of this size. The larger the operation grew, the more exposed those gaps became.

Tahmir Khan, Sr. Manager - IT Application at Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, said:

"Before Traqo, our visibility into in-transit shipments was reactive; we knew about delays after they happened. Now, with GPS, SIM, and FASTag-based tracking integrated into one platform, our teams can act on exceptions in real time rather than chasing updates across departments."

What the Rollout Covers

The implementation took two years to complete. Today, all six bakery plants in Greater Noida, Bhiwadi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata run on the Traqo platform, with processes spanning freight auction, rate finalization, real-time tracking, and automated settlement.

Bakery Transportation

Around 3,600 trips move through this vertical every month. Each shipment is tracked in real time via GPS, SIM, and FASTag. Electronic proof of delivery (ePOD) is recorded at the point of receipt, and freight settlement is processed within the platform reducing the need for manual reconciliation.

Biscuit Distribution

Across 17 warehouses, the system handles real-time proof of delivery, automated alerts, performance tracking, and exception management. When something goes off-plan, the platform flags it rather than waiting for someone to notice.

Ocean Freight

More than 300 import and export containers are tracked every month. Milestone monitoring and delay alerts give the logistics team a live view of international shipments, supporting Mrs. Bectors' export commitments across over 65 countries.

Nikhil Maurya, Head of Engineering at Traqo, said:

"Mrs. Bectors operates across road and ocean freight simultaneously, which means the platform needs to handle very different data streams GPS and FASTag for domestic trips, container milestone APIs for EXIM. Integrating these into a unified dashboard with automated alerts and ePOD capture was the core engineering challenge we solved together."

About Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd

Founded in 1978 by Mrs. Rajni Bector as a home-based business in Punjab producing ice creams, breads, and biscuits, the company was incorporated in 1995. It has since grown into an FMCG company with operations across biscuits and bakery products for domestic and export markets. Managing Director Anoop Bector leads the company, which operates multiple manufacturing facilities across India. Mrs. Rajni Bector was awarded the Padma Shri for contributions to trade and industry.

For more information, visit www.bectorfoods.com.

About Traqo

Traqo is an IIT-IIM backed startup transforming logistics with its unified platform. As a complete freight booking-to-billing platform and digital command center, Traqo connects shippers, transporters, manufacturers, and logistics providers on one neutral, no-code SaaS ecosystem covering full-truckload, part-truckload, and container movements. Using SIM-based tracking, APIs, and automation (no hardware needed), it delivers end-to-end visibility across road, rail, and ocean freight.

"Right now, we are focusing on full truckload, part truckload, and EXIM logistics. Our vision is to become a global solution that captures the entire logistics ecosystem. For manufacturers, we aim to be their single-stop solution for all logistics needs. To achieve this, we plan to expand into other geographies and build a powerful platform. This platform will be designed with the flexibility to integrate various AI-powered tools that significantly speed up most activities for manufacturers."

Visit www.traqo.io

