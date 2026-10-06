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Home / Business / Lohitaksha Teaser: Siddhant Issar, Apsara Rani and Kamlesh Sawant Lead a Gripping Psychological Thriller

Lohitaksha Teaser: Siddhant Issar, Apsara Rani and Kamlesh Sawant Lead a Gripping Psychological Thriller

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ANI
Updated At : 05:21 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: Mystery, psychological conflict and complex relationships come together in Lohitaksha, the upcoming Hindi thriller directed by acclaimed Odia actor Bhupindarra in his Hindi directorial debut. Starring Siddhant Issar, Apsara Rani, Kamlesh Sawant and Su Kumarr Tudu, the film’s official release date will be announced soon .

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The teaser of Lohitaksha, released on October 3, has created intrigue around its mysterious characters and unconventional narrative. Rather than revealing the central mystery, the teaser raises a series of questions, particularly around Siddhant Issar’s striking transformation and the psychological complexity of his character.

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“What is actually happening in Lohitaksha?” is the question the teaser deliberately leaves hanging.

The film combines elements of a murder mystery, crime drama and psychological thriller, while exploring changing relationships, conflicting beliefs and the impact of social media on modern romance and communication.

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Siddhant Issar, son of veteran actor Puneet Issar, plays a challenging lead role featuring contrasting behavioural and psychological dimensions. Speaking about the film, Siddhant said, “Along with being a murder mystery and suspense thriller, Lohitaksha talks about how social media and constant online posting can affect modern relationships. It can create misunderstandings, communication gaps and doubts, and can have a toxic impact on both men and women. Relationships were simpler before platforms like Instagram became such a major part of our lives.”

He added, “I am really looking forward to the release and hopefully the audience showers love and support on my debut film. It has been a result of a lot of hard work and effort by the entire cast and crew.”

The teaser also presents Apsara Rani in a completely different avatar. Having previously appeared in Odia and Telugu films, Apsara came into wider attention after filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma introduced her in Thriller. In Lohitaksha, however, she moves away from her earlier glamorous image to portray a cute, culturally rooted and loving wife in a performance-oriented role that forms an important part of the film’s emotional and psychological narrative.

Kamlesh Sawant, known for his performance in Drishyam, also brings his intense screen presence to the thriller.

Su Kumarr Tudu, known for Jolly LLB 3 and Maharani, plays a police officer in the film, adding another compelling dimension to the thriller’s investigative and dramatic narrative.

For Bhupindarra, Lohitaksha is also an opportunity to bring Odia cinema and Cuttack to a wider Hindi-speaking audience. Shot in Cuttack, the city forms an integral part of the film’s setting and story.

With its layered characters, psychological conflict and deliberately mysterious teaser, Lohitaksha aims to keep audiences guessing.

Can you decode Lohitaksha?

https://youtu.be/nR-kAne-uI0?si=3JY70t2PnygFXvWi

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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