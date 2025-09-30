DT
Home / Business / LOHUM at UP International Trade Show 2025: Showcasing India's Critical Minerals Circular Economy

LOHUM at UP International Trade Show 2025: Showcasing India's Critical Minerals Circular Economy

ANI
Updated At : 06:01 PM Sep 30, 2025 IST
Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30: LOHUM, India's largest diversified producer of sustainable critical minerals, marked a high-impact presence at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025, held at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida. The event drew an impressive footfall of nearly 5 lakh visitors from diverse sectors and backgrounds.

At the exhibition, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath, and U.P. Cabinet Minister Shri Rakesh Sachan interacted with LOHUM Founder & CEO Rajat Verma, extending appreciation for the company's pioneering work in sustainable critical minerals processing and circularity.

At UPITS 2025, LOHUM hosted an innovative showcase and live walk-through of the critical minerals circular economy at its stall. The stall features a map of India's critical mineral deposits, a miniature of LOHUM's NEETM® processing line, cross-industry applications including EVs, and closed-loop recycling, covering the critical mineral product lifecycle from ore to circular economy.

UPITS 2025, organized by the Government of Uttar Pradesh and India Expo Mart Ltd., continues to serve as a hub for innovation, industry collaboration, and global partnerships.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajat Verma, Founder & CEO, LOHUM, said: "We at LOHUM thank the Government of Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister's Office, UPSIDA, and Invest UP for bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators on one platform to accelerate domestic industrial growth. It was a pleasure engaging with top officials, industry peers, and curious innovators across sectors."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

