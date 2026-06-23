Lok Bhavan Telangana celebrated West Bengal Foundation Day. Governor Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla was felicitated by Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee

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New Delhi [India], June 23: Lok Bhavan, Hyderabad, became a vibrant hub of cultural integration as Telangana Governor Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the West Bengal Foundation Day celebrations on June 20th at Lok Bhavan, Hyderabad. The event marked a major milestone in promoting national unity, bringing together the rich heritage of West Bengal and the local culture of Telangana.

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Governor Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla paid homage to West Bengal's legacy, lauding its contributions to India's cultural, intellectual, and spiritual landscape. He emphasized strong historical and cultural ties between Bengal and Telangana, promoting national unity through "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".

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Addressing the gathering, Governor Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', a flagship government initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2015. "The core essence of our nation lies in its 'Unity in Diversity.' This initiative is designed to foster structured engagement between different states and Union Territories, thereby strengthening the emotional bonds between people of diverse backgrounds," the Governor stated.

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Governor further commended the proactive role played by Lok Bhavan, Hyderabad, in giving shape and substance to this national vision. By creating a harmonious platform, Lok Bhavan successfully facilitated the assimilation of distinct cultural lifestyles, languages, and ethos with Telangana's local cultural fabric. The celebrations highlighted the spirit of cross-cultural appreciation, showcasing how regional communities continue to enrich the socio-cultural landscape of Telangana while keeping their unique roots alive.

Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, a Bengali Pride in Hyderabad,a renowned social entrepreneur and Co-convenor of Culture Language Indian Connection (CLIC), delivered a welcome address on June 20, 2026, at Raj Bhavan Hyderabad during the West Bengal Foundation Day celebration and highlighted the significant contributions of Bengalis settled in Hyderabad.

Abhijeeth added that "It's a very proud moment for me to get associated with Lok Bhavan Hyderabad and organize the West Bengal Foundation Day activity by mobilizing the Bengali Community of Hyderabad and especially people who had immensely contributed to the growth of Telangana State.

During the event, Shri Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, a renowned Telangana Bengali, Co-Convenor of CLIC (Culture Language Indian Connection), and social Entrepreneur and influencer, formally felicitated Governor Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla on behalf of the Telangana Bengali community.

Bengalis are a proud community of 6-7 lakhs in numbers, in Hyderabad and have been contributing a great deal in IT, Industry and so many other areas and feel so proud to have contributed our might to making Telangana, one of the MOST Progressive & Prosperous states of India in terms of GDP and other Societal benchmarks, Abhijeeth remarked.

Other dignitaries included Judge of the High Court of Telangana Ms Moushumi Bhattacharya, and Shri M. Dana Kishore, Special Chief Secretary to the Governor and Ms Deboshmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, IRPFS, Head of Operational Security,Indian Railways.

A distinguished address by Justice Mousumi Bhattacharya, Judge of the Telangana High Court, who spoke eloquently about the profound bond of cultural values shared between Telangana and West Bengal. She highlighted how a significant number of young people from West Bengal are choosing Telangana as their home, actively contributing to the state's rapid growth and progress.

Shri M. Dana Kishore, Special Chief Secretary to the Governor also spoke and highlighted the scope and opportunities of this Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Concept wherein there is true assimilation of Culture and ethos and how it's the very essence of our Unity in Diversity. He also mentioned how the Bengali culture touched and influenced the lives of Indians.

The event featured captivating cultural performances and was attended by Bengali dignitaries, Raj Bhavan officers, staff, and members of the Bengali community residing in Hyderabad.The event featured traditional Bengali music, dance performances, craft, and cuisine.

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