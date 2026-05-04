Lokmat Excellence Awards 2026: Dr. Binu Varghese Honored for Social Service and Journalism

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4: In a moment of pride for Mumbai's social and media community, Dr. Binu Varghese, renowned social activist and freelance journalist, was felicitated at the Lokmat Excellence Awards 2026 for his exceptional contribution to social work and journalism.

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The prestigious award was presented by Shri Ashish Shelar, Mumbai BJP President and Maharashtra Minister for Cultural Affairs & Information Technology. The ceremony recognized outstanding professionals and social contributors who have created tangible impact across the city.

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The grand event saw the presence of several eminent leaders and officials:

- Shri Uday Samant - Maharashtra Minister for Industries

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- Shri Prakashrao Abitkar - Minister for Public Health & Family Welfare, Maharashtra

- Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee (IAS) - MMRDA Commissioner

- Shri Atul Kulkarni - Editor, Lokmat Mumbai

- Dr. Vijay Shukla - Vice President, Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd.

The occasion was also supported by key public representatives including Smt. Ritu Tawde, Corporator, Mumbai Municipal Corporation, and Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Tourism.

Dr. Varghese has spent over a decade working at the intersection of grassroots activism and citizen journalism. His initiatives span education drives in slum clusters, healthcare access campaigns for senior citizens, and media reports that brought civic issues from Mumbai's periphery into policy discussions. As a freelance journalist, he has consistently used his platform to amplify the voices of marginalized communities, while his on-ground work has delivered ration kits, school scholarships, and medical aid to thousands.

Accepting the award, Dr. Varghese said, _"This recognition belongs to every volunteer who worked without a camera, every student who chose to report truth over trends, and every family that trusted us in their toughest hour. Social service and journalism are not separate duties -- both begin by listening."

Shri Ashish Shelar, while presenting the award, noted, _"Mumbai needs more people like Dr. Binu Varghese who don't just highlight problems but stay back to solve them. This is the spirit Lokmat Excellence Awards celebrates."

Instituted by Lokmat Media Pvt. Ltd., the annual awards honor individuals and institutions across Maharashtra for excellence in public service, governance, entrepreneurship, healthcare, education, and media. The 2026 edition focused on "Impact Beyond Headlines" -- recognizing work that creates lasting change at the community level.

Dr. Varghese's felicitation marks a growing acknowledgment of citizen-led movements where activism and ethical journalism work together to strengthen democracy at the grassroots.

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