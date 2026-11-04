London Fog Watches Announces Long-Term Partnership with Arjun Kapoor as the Face of the Brand and Co-Creative Director for Watches

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 4: London Fog Watches, the iconic American heritage lifestyle brand owned by Iconix India (a joint venture between Iconix International and Reliance Brands), announced a long-term strategic partnership with actor and style personality Arjun Kapoor, who will serve as the face of the brand and Co-Creative Director for Watches. Brandzstorm India Marketing, the brand’s partner in India, will lead the association that marks a significant step to strengthen London Fog watches’ presence and build greater consumer relevance in India.

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In his role as Co-Creative Director for Watches, Arjun Kapoor will work closely with the London Fog Watches team on product design, creative direction and the brand’s broader consumer proposition. The collaboration brings together London Fog Watches’ established design sensibility and Kapoor’s distinctive approach to personal style and contemporary culture, with the aim of bringing a fresh perspective to the brand’s watch collections and how they connect with consumers.

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A key initiative under the partnership will be a limited-edition collection co-created by Arjun Kapoor. Working alongside the London Fog Watches team, he will contribute to the collection’s design direction, styling and overall aesthetic. The collection will bring together his personal sense of style and the brand’s established design language, translating his creative involvement into a distinctive product offering for consumers.

The association comes as London Fog Watches strengthens its India strategy across digital platforms, modern retail and leading e-commerce channels. With Kapoor contributing to both the creative and consumer-facing aspects of the brand, London Fog Watches aims to expand its product and communication footprint and establish a stronger position within India’s growing lifestyle and fashion-led watch market.

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“We wanted this to be a partnership where Arjun Kapoor plays a meaningful role in shaping the brand, extending beyond a conventional celebrity association. His understanding of style, culture and the contemporary Indian consumer brings a valuable perspective to our creative and product direction,” said Ujjval Saraf, CEO & Founder, Brandzstorm India Marketing Pvt. Ltd, adding, “His role as Co-Creative Director for Watches reflects our intent to bring that perspective into the products we develop and the way we connect with consumers. Our focus is to build London Fog Watches into a distinctive and aspirational brand in India, with a proposition that is relevant to how consumers shop, dress and express their individual style today.”

For Arjun Kapoor, the partnership offers an opportunity to contribute to the brand beyond its communication, with a direct role in shaping its watch collections and creative direction.

“I have always believed that personal style comes down to the details you choose to make your own. A watch is one of those details. What appealed to me about London Fog Watches was the brand’s classic design DNA and the opportunity to contribute to its products and creative direction, alongside how it connects with consumers,” said Arjun Kapoor, adding, “As Co-Creative Director for Watches, I look forward to bringing my personal aesthetic into the brand while staying connected to what London Fog Watches stands for. The limited-edition collection is an opportunity to translate that approach into something distinctive, considered and true to my style.”

The collaboration will be supported by a wider brand campaign across digital, social, retail and consumer touchpoints. As the face of London Fog Watches, Kapoor will feature across the campaign while also participating in initiatives designed to bring consumers closer to the brand and its products.

Through the partnership, London Fog Watches aims to combine its established design credentials with Kapoor’s creative perspective and contemporary style sensibility to build stronger brand recognition, consumer engagement, product relevance and market presence in India.

About London Fog Watches:

London Fog Watches represents the watch expression of the London Fog brand, bringing together timeless design and contemporary lifestyle appeal. With a focus on distinctive design, versatility and accessible aspiration, the brand is building its presence in India with a long-term vision for growth and consumer engagement. In India, the London Fog brand is owned by Iconix India, a joint venture between Iconix International and Reliance Brands.

About Brandzstorm India Marketing Pvt. Ltd.

Brandzstorm India Marketing Pvt. Ltd. is engaged in building and developing international lifestyle and fashion brands for the Indian market, with a focus on brand development, product, distribution, marketing and consumer engagement.

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