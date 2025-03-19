London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD) Hosts an Incredible Event at Fitzwilliam College, University of Cambridge

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 19: The London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD) held an extraordinary event on 9th March 2025 at the prestigious Fitzwilliam College, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom. This event served as a platform for celebrating achievements, knowledge sharing, and inspiring individuals worldwide. With four major activities planned, the day was packed with powerful sessions, motivational speeches, and well-deserved recognitions.

Skills Live Show - Short Inspiring Live Talks

LOSD's Skills Live event was a resounding success, featuring 14 remarkable speakers who inspired and educated the audience with their expertise and experiences in just 8-10 minutes. The VIP speakers and speakers included:

1. Manon Dave (Keynote VIP Speaker) - Unlocking your creativity through technology

2. Esther Jones-Alley (VIP Speaker) - The Bridge To Nowhere And How Spirituality Can Bridge The Gap

3. Regula Fischer (VIP Speaker) - From Fear to Firsts: The Call That Changed My Life

4. Akash Mehta (VIP Speaker) - Harnessing Technology to Harmonise Human- Wildlife Coexistence

5. Safwan Erooth (VIP Speaker) - Agentic AI's Next Frontier: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

6. Jenny Gordienko (VIP Speaker) - The Science of Miracles: Unveiling the Genie in a Bottle

7. Delasi Zikpi - Your perception is your reality

8. Seema Flower - Creating Inclusive Futures

9. Ellen Mannaert - Unbecoming: Embracing Authenticity in a World Full of Expectations

10. Alexis Zen - Can you change your life in 1 Second?

11. Kristina Samra - What others think? Boundary that effects all

12. Anu Chandrasekar - From Career Confusion to Clarity: How to Reinvent Yourself Without Starting Over

13. Dr. Angela Soong - Awakened Soul, Quantum Tech Healing & Jumping

14. Hasnain Mamdani - Beyond glasses: The Art of Eye Care

These speakers shared profound insights, motivating attendees to push beyond boundaries and embrace new opportunities.

Celebration of International Women's Day & LOSD Publishing House Book Launch

The event also marked the celebration of International Women's Day, highlighting 38 extraordinary women through the LOSD Publishing House's book launch, Inspiring Journey of a Woman. These women shared their inspiring journeys, discussing the challenges they faced and how they overcame them. The honourees included:

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, Marisa Peer, Regula Fischer, H.E. Dr. Theresa A. Moseley, Esther Jones-Alley, Dr. Angela Soong, HRH Princess Kendal Aminat, Prof. Amb (Dr) Abhnash K

Bains, Ellen Mannaert, Dr. Nicole Edwards, Dr. Angelika Wagner, Omowunmi Olunloyo, Dr. Minakshi Koch, Simona Serbanescu, Abhha Sandill, Diana Richardson, Martha Davidson,

Alision Weihe, Debeshi Chakraborty, Adeline A. Ng, Dr. Jennifer Jones Bryant, Sonal Singh, Dr. S. Alliya Parveen, Vani Moodley, Ms. Anis Fathima Faisal, Indrani Radhakrishnan, Reema Hingorani Madhian, Dr. Annette Greenwood, Dr. Sarwath Unisa, Dr. Divya Tanwar, Sonali Bhardwaj, Alisha Caraline Fernandes, Neha Doulani, H.E. Hajoani, AMB Dr. Seyed Firdawoosbee Hanifdeen, Vaishali Arora, Diya Varwani, Seema Datta, and Bianca Madison- Vuleta.

LOSD Publishing House Launches the Coffee Table Book - Global Thought Leaders of the Year 2025

Another highlight of the event was the launch of Global Thought Leaders of the Year 2025, a coffee table book that featured 37 distinguished thought leaders who have significantly impacted the world and served as role models. The thought leaders honoured in this book were:

Councillor Salim Chowdhury, Councillor Mohammad Amirul Islam, Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, Cllr Sunil Chopra, Virendra Sharma, Dr. Theresa A. Moseley, Regula Fischer, Giresh Vasudev Kulkarni, Dr. Angela Soong, Ellen Mannaert, Theodoor Mannaert, Patrice Brown, Diana Richardson, Dr. Angelika Wagner, Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, Dr. Pramod Sawant, Prof. Santosh Choubey, Marisa Peer, Sudesh Didi, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Jassim Abdulrasool, Dr. Jagat Shah, Advocate Peeyush Pandit, Inderjeet Sharma, Dr. Naresh Chand Goyal, Manoj Kumar Krishnappa, Dr. Omkar Prasad Baidya, Prof. Manoj Kamat, Dr. Amthul Azeez, Dr. Mickey Mehta, Martha T. Davidson, Dr. Demisha Burns, Dr. Renetta Weaver, Sharontine Bottley, Dr. N. Mehar Taj, Riyaaz Makaney, and Mohit Kansal.

These leaders have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields, inspiring generations to create a better future. In addition, LOSD Publishing House, launched their next book A Book of Kindness: Inspired by Real-Life Experiences and invite aspiring and established authors to submit a 500-word personal anecdote that showcases the power of kindness to admin@losd.co.uk.

LOSD Excellence Awards - Recognising Achievements

LOSD recognised outstanding individuals and organizations through the prestigious LOSD Excellence Awards. The awardees were:

* Gulam Rasul Ahad (Muhi) - Community Champion Award (Category: Social)

* Tafida Raqeeb Foundation (Shelina Begum) - Youth Advocate Award (Category: Social)

* Patrice Brown - Women Empowerment Award (Category: Social)

* Dr. Angela Soong - Social Innovator Award (Category: Social)

These individuals and organisations have made remarkable contributions to their respective domains, uplifting communities and driving positive change.

Esteemed Guests and Support Team

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including:

* Inaugural Chief Guest: Cllr Salim Chowdhury (Worshipful Mayor of Harrow) and

* Inaugural Chief Guest: Cllr Mohammad Amirul Islam (Worshipful Mayor of Enfield, UK)

* Chief Guest: Lord Rami Ranger

* The Guest of Honours: Cllr Sunil Chopra, Mahender Singh Jadeja, Girish Vasudev Kulkarni, Dr. Abhnash K. Bains, Gulam Rasul Ahad (Muhi), H.E. Dr. Theresa

Mosley, Dr. Oluwaseun Damilola Ajayi.

* Special Guests: Dr. Sunny Ahonsi, Gifty Frazer, Dr. Minakshi Koch

On 10th March 2025, a whole day was dedicated to SkillCast: The LOSD Podcast, with guest speakers imparting their knowledge to listeners. A special note of appreciation goes to Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, CEO & Director whose leadership and vision made this event possible. In addition, a heartfelt thank you to Nurbanu, Farin, Anna, Maxine, Amy, Laura, Wendy, and the entire LOSD team for their unwavering support in making this event a success.

LOSD's Impact Through 12 Initiatives

Beyond this event, LOSD has continued its noble work of helping humanity through its 12 key initiatives, focusing on education, skill development, leadership, and community empowerment. These include: Skills Live Show: Short inspiring live talks, Global Research Conferences (GRC), Global Research Journal (GRJ), LOSD Publishing House, SkillFlex: An online course platform designed to empower learning for the modern world, LOSD Skills Live: Short, powerful talks that inspire ideas and transform minds. LOSD Excellence Awards, Skill-Up Business & Wellbeing Retreat, SKILLS. AI Chatbot: Providing skill solutions at your fingertips. LOSD Production House: Bringing vision to reality, Skills Connect Networking: Connecting global skills to build better futures.

Speaking Engagement Portal: Sharing expertise across frontiers through curated speaking opportunities.

This event at Fitzwilliam College was truly a milestone in LOSD's journey, bringing together remarkable individuals to celebrate knowledge, empowerment, and global leadership.

Website: www.losd.co.uk

Instagram: @losd.official

YouTube: @losdofficials

Twitter: @losdofficials

LinkedIn: losd

