Longevity India Conference 2025 Concludes Day 1 with Unique Insights into Aging Science

HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 10: Bringing together eminent scientists, researchers, and industry leaders, the Longevity India Conference 2025 - Rise for Healthy Aging hosted at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru concluded its first day with unique insights into aging science and longevity. With the key theme of Biological Foundations and Mechanisms of Aging, the conference highlighted notable developments and trends through four major sessions covering aging research, biological mechanisms, lifestyle medicine, and holistic health approaches.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare of Karnataka; Shri Manjunath Bhandary, MLC, Government of Karnataka and Govindan Rangarajan, Director of IISc were among the key dignitaries who addressed the inaugural session. Following this, engaging discussions were held on aging science, with thought-provoking insights from global experts.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also awarded support to the Longevity India Initiative at IISc, to establish a Centre for Advanced Research in Aging, marking a significant milestone in India's efforts to address the challenges of aging and age-related diseases. The Centre will explore India-specific biomarkers, create organ-specific aging models, and study the gut-brain connection, in order to develop strategies for healthy aging through biology, data science, and clinical research.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, said: "Longevity is not just about living longer, but living healthier, contributing, and staying active. With good habits and advancements in medical science, one can remain active and engaged throughout their life."

Advertisement

Brian Kennedy, Director, Centre for Healthy Longevity, NUS, said: "I am thrilled to be here in India and to participate in the Longevity India - Rise for Healthy Aging Conference. This initiative presents an excellent opportunity for the country to prioritize the health span of its population. With the brilliant minds and data analysis here, this is a significant step to address the needs of the aging population."

Navakanta Bhat, Dean, Division of Interdisciplinary Sciences, IISc, said: "I am extremely glad that the Longevity India initiative is organizing the "Rise for Healthy Aging" conference, which addresses a critical need today. With the average age in India increasing and solutions for infectious diseases already in place, lifestyle diseases will become a major challenge for the future of our healthcare system. Understanding aging - both at the molecular and genetic levels, as well as the environmental factors that influence it - is essential. I believe that by bringing together experts from diverse fields to take a holistic approach, we can develop innovative solutions for healthy aging and pave the way for future advancements for the same."

The first day of the conference featured insightful sessions on aging science, starting with Deepak Saini (Longevity India, IISc), who discussed groundbreaking research at the Saini Lab and the launch of Longevity India. Brian Kennedy (Centre for Healthy Longevity, NUS) emphasized the need for translational research to validate longevity interventions. In a session moderated by Narendra Dixit (IISc), experts like Satchidananda Panda (Salk Institute) and Maxim Artyomov (WashU Medicine) explored aging mechanisms like circadian rhythms, immune aging, and cellular longevity. Prasun Chatterjee (AIIMS, Delhi) highlighted the role of biomarkers in longevity, while discussions on lifestyle medicine by Samuel Hansdak (CMC Vellore) and Shayana Chandrakant Parekh (IISc) focused on the effects of nutrition, exercise, and sleep. G.R. Rajendran (PSG Hospitals) discussed plant-based nutrition for heart health, and Vivekanand Upadhyay (FONXIER Spine and Pain Center) emphasized exercise for longevity. N. Srikanth (Dy. Director General, Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences) explored Ayurveda's connection to modern longevity science, with other panelists from across universities and the National Innovation Foundation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)