LONGi Energy Storage Showcases Full-Stack Capabilities at All Energy Australia 2026

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi Energy Storage showcased its utility-scale, commercial and industrial (C&I), and microgrid solutions at All Energy Australia 2026, demonstrating its integrated capabilities across diverse energy applications. Under its LONGi ONE strategy, LONGi Energy Storage continues to advance technology innovation and localized services to support Australia's energy transition.

Solutions for Diverse Energy Applications

Advertisement

As Australia expands renewable energy deployment, energy storage is increasingly important for grid flexibility, energy cost optimization and reliable power supply.

Advertisement

OneMatrix Solution addresses utility-scale applications, including renewable energy projects, standalone grid-side storage and electricity market operations. Featuring flexible modular design and LONGiBank 3.0, it supports 2–8-hour duration and customized system configurations. Cluster-level independent management, AI-powered battery health diagnostics and intelligent O&M help improve operational efficiency and support long-term asset performance. The solution has received TÜV Rheinland certifications under IEC 62619, IEC 63056, and an IEC/EN 60730-1 Annex H report, reinforcing its safety credentials for international markets.

Hi-MO One Pro supports C&I applications with flexible 2-24-hour configurations for solar-plus-storage, peak-valley arbitrage, and backup power. Featuring LONGi's proprietary iCCS and liquid-cooling technology, it supports grid-connected and off-grid operation, helping businesses optimize energy costs and enhance power supply security.

Advertisement

OneNexus H2 and M5 serve remote areas, mining operations and other locations with limited grid access. By coordinating solar, battery storage and diesel generation, they help increase renewable energy utilization, reduce diesel dependence and strengthen power supply resilience.

Project Experience Demonstrates Local Market Value

In Strathalbyn, South Australia, the Lunio Energy BESS project was connected to the grid in September 2026. Comprising four LONGiBank 2.0 systems with a total capacity of 5 MW/20 MWh, the project participates in Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM), optimizing charging and discharging in response to electricity demand and market prices.

Advancing LONGi ONE Through Localized Services

LONGi continues to integrate proprietary technologies, system solutions and intelligent O&M under its LONGi ONE strategy, providing support from solution design and delivery through lifecycle operations. Through its "2830 Plan," LONGi aims to establish 30 comprehensive local service centers worldwide by the end of 2028, strengthening local responsiveness and lifecycle support.

With its full-stack capabilities, diverse solution portfolio and expanding local service network, LONGi Energy Storage will continue working with Australian customers and partners to deliver flexible, reliable and sustainable energy solutions.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)