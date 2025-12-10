DT
Home / Business / Looking forward to serving India with Starlink: Elon Musk

Looking forward to serving India with Starlink: Elon Musk

Starlink is among the world’s most advanced satellite technology companies

article_Author
PTI
New York/Washington, Updated At : 11:26 PM Dec 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Elon Musk. Reuters file
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said he is “looking forward” to serving India with his satellite communication-based internet company, Starlink.

“Looking forward to serving India with @Starlink!,” Musk said in a post on X.

Musk’s comment came in response to a post by Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia, who met Vice President of Starlink Business Operations Lauren Dreyer in Delhi.

“A pleasure to meet @LaurenDreyer, Vice President of @Starlink Business Operations (SpaceX) and the senior leadership team to discuss advancing satellite-based last-mile access across India,” Scindia said.

Scindia added that as the ministry works to advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a digitally empowered India, “satellite technology will play a pivotal role in extending connectivity to the most remote parts of the country & strengthening internet access to every citizen in rural and hard-to-reach regions, ensuring that digital inclusion accelerates broader development”.

Starlink is among the world’s most advanced satellite technology companies, delivering high-speed, low-latency internet, providing connectivity to those in the remotest and rural areas.

