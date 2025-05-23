DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / Looking into ‘egregious violations’ by IndusInd officials, says Sebi chief

Looking into ‘egregious violations’ by IndusInd officials, says Sebi chief

Swift cleanup by interim management a new dawn: Hinduja The “swift” clean-up by the interim management of IndusInd Bank would help rebuild trust in the private sector lender, Ashok Hinduja, chairman of promoter grouping IIHL, said on Thursday Hinduja also...
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:35 AM May 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Reuters file
Advertisement

  • The “swift” clean-up by the interim management of IndusInd Bank would help rebuild trust in the private sector lender, Ashok Hinduja, chairman of promoter grouping IIHL, said on Thursday

    Advertisement

  • Hinduja also affirmed IIHL’s commitment to support the bank with further capital, if required

    Swift cleanup by interim management a new dawn: Hinduja

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday said the market regulator was looking into any “egregious violations” by senior management of IndusInd Bank, hit hard by accounting frauds, which according to estimates involve a staggering about Rs 3,400 crore.

Advertisement

Pandey said the issues at IndusInd Bank would be dealt with by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), but Sebi was also looking at securities market violations by officials of the crisis-hit bank.

“The RBI is looking into whatever Sebi has to do in relation to...whatever Sebi’s remit is...Sebi is doing... If there are any egregious violations by anyone in their capacity, Sebi is looking into it,” Pandey told reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by industry body Assocham.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, IndusInd Bank’s board said it suspected involvement of certain employees in the fraud and directed the management to report the matter to investigative agencies and regulatory authorities.

Fraud in the derivatives and microfinance portfolio as well as balance sheet disclosures have rattled the private sector bank. The bank, which has seen top-level resignations, has ordered an internal audit review and is undergoing a forensics probe.

The internal audit report of the bank revealed “involvement of senior bank officials, including former Key Management Personnel (KMP), in overriding key internal controls”.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper